Is Your Roof Suitable For Solar Panels? A Quick Guide

When considering the installation of solar panels on your roof, the first thing you should do is understand the significance of your roof's orientation and angle. Let's start with orientation. This refers to the direction that your roof faces, which can significantly affect how much sunlight your solar panels receive. There is no one-size-fits-all approach here, as it largely depends on where you are located. For instance, in the northern hemisphere, a south-facing roof is considered the gold standard for solar panel installations because it receives a sufficient amount of sunlight.

If you don't have a south-facing orientation, west or east-facing orientations are the next best alternatives. While they might not capture as much sunlight as a south-facing roof, they still provide substantial exposure, especially during peak sunlight hours in the morning and late afternoon. Next, the pitch or angle of your roof plays a crucial role as well. This aspect refers to how steep your roof is in comparison to the flat ground. Ideally, the pitch for installing solar panels should closely align with your geographical latitude, adjusted by 15 degrees either way (addition in winter and subtraction in summer). So for instance, if your location is at a 35-degree latitude, the perfect pitch for your roof would fall within the 20 to 50-degree range. This ensures that your solar panels receive optimal sunlight exposure throughout the year.

However, if your roof's pitch is not within the optimal range, don't worry. Solar panels can still be installed on roofs with less-than-ideal angles through the use of mounting systems that adjust the tilt of the panels.