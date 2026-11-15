9 Mini Gadgets You Can Find At Bass Pro Shops

As useful as the GPSMAP 65s may be, they lack satellite communication. Finding a route is great, but you also need a way to contact friends and loved ones if you end up stranded on the trail. In that situation, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 lets you use sat comms to keep people updated and request an SOS if needed. It's one of the most useful mini gadgets for any camping trip. Keep in mind this device can't make voice calls — you'll have to use texts only, and those can take a while on the inReach Mini 2. Thankfully, the SOS button lets you contact Garmin's 24x7 emergency response center when you can't send a text message. You can also connect this device to your phone with the Garmin Messenger app to make things easier if this small device is a pain to type on.

Its compact size makes it a great mini gadget to take on the go, and its 3.5-ounce weight further underscores its portability. Garmin says this device can stay active for up to a full month on a single charge, which is great for a sat comm device that may need to stay on for a long time when you're stuck and need help. Unfortunately, to ensure your safety and maintain communication at all times, you'll have to pay a hefty amount. $349.99 is already eye-watering, but you'll also need to pay at least $7.99 per month to activate the device and use a few of its features. If you want to expand this suite of options, subscription costs can reach as high as $49.99 per month.