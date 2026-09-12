12 Affordable JBL Flip 7 Speaker Alternatives
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The JBL Flip 7 is a great option for anyone who wants a handy portable Bluetooth speaker to play music on the go. The IP68 certification makes it perfect for poolside and beach use, and its loud, impactful bass will make it the life of the party in no time. The 14-hour battery life is respectable and can be extended to 16 hours with Playtime Boost, but there's a catch. The bass is a standout, but Playtime Boost nukes it in favor of treble and mid-range frequencies, which doesn't sound great.
At $149.95 — currently slashed by $20 on a discount — it's one of the affordable speakers on the market. However, this budget-conscious approach comes with a few drawbacks you may not appreciate. Without a mic or speakerphone, you can't take calls on this speaker. The sound also loses quality at max volume, which may indicate that your speaker cones are being pushed to their limit. Loyal JBL fans may not be huge fans of this speaker's lack of compatibility with previous generations for the PartyBoost feature.
If these caveats feel like too much to deal with, other budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers work similarly to the JBL Flip 7 and serve as viable alternatives.
JBL Go 5
For $54.95, the JBL Go 5 is a very affordable alternative to the Flip 7. It's far more portable and compact enough to fit in your backpack or a medium-sized purse,yet, despite its size, the audio output of the Go 5 is pretty great. A small speaker is obviously not going to be a bass machine, but mid-range frequencies sound good, and the audio in general feels rich and immersive for its size.
With a similar IP68 rating as the Flip 7, this can become your beach or pool speaker if you're in the mood to relax and listen to music instead of partying. One area where the Go 5 eclipses its competitor is its support for Bluetooth 6.0, compared with the Flip 7's Bluetooth 5.4. As a result, connections will be more stable, although this is largely a minor improvement. The two strips of lighting added to the Go 5 make for a nice aesthetic touch, although you won't be able to change their color.
Anker Soundcore Motion 300
Yet another waterproof speaker — albeit with an IPX7 certification — that is a perfect replacement for the Flip 7, the Anker Soundcore Motion 300 is compact and loud. For $79.99, it's one of the best value-for-money speakers on the market, and its stellar audio quality makes this clear as day. The bass is a standout, sounding rich and full, which is pretty impressive given the speaker's small size. Low- and top-end sounds are great, but there's one major compromise with mid-range frequencies that you'll have to deal with.
Still, it's far from a dealbreaker, especially given the speaker's support for high-quality LDAC codecs and the inclusion of a speakerphone, the latter being totally absent on the Flip 7. Another standout highlight is the Soundcore companion app, which lets you fine-tune any equalizer settings. It also lets you activate "Smart Tune," which uses the gyro sensor to ensure any audio equalization is applied properly regardless of the Motion 300's position.
Tribit StormBox Mini+
The first thing that'll strike you about the Tribit StormBox Mini+ is its $41.99 price tag. That makes it the cheapest speaker on this list, and the best part is that it's currently on sale for $31.99! Despite its economical value and small form factor, the StormBox Mini+ is way more competent than you'd initially give it credit for. Don't let the size fool you — two 48-millimeter drivers with an output of 12 watts ensure the audio is punchy and loud. Mid-range frequencies are reproduced very well on this mini-speaker, although — and this is to be expected of a device so tiny — bass output is pretty disappointing.
For people who prioritize portability over everything else, this speaker is a no-brainer. It even comes with a speakerphone, giving it a minor edge over the Flip 7. A 12-hour battery life is also a perk, as is the IPX7 waterproofing. That said, this speaker lacks dust resistance, so we don't recommend taking it to the beach or anywhere it's very windy. We also advise against blasting this speaker at full volume, since it can lead to distorted, unpleasant output.
Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen)
If the form factor of speakers like the Tribit StormBox Mini+ or the JBL Go 5 intrigues you, then the 2nd-Gen Bose SoundLink Micro will be right up your alley. However, while both of those products are similarly priced, the SoundLink Micro is noticeably more expensive. Is paying $79.95 worth it for this speaker? Well, that depends on whether the features appeal to you.
For starters, this is arguably the best-sounding tiny speaker on the market. High-end frequencies are a standout feature. People who love songs with an emphasis on vocals and acoustics will have a blast with this device. However, the bass is about what you'd expect from such a small speaker, and some audio tracks lack the clarity you'd desire.
The rest of the package does its part to make the Bose SoundLink Micro feel as premium as possible. The rubberized outer texture feels great, and the IP67 rating means you don't have to worry when it comes to water and dust resistance. The strap is a convenient addition that you can replace or remove entirely, depending on your preference. Capping off all of this is the 12-hour battery life, double that of the previous generation and pretty impressive for such a small speaker.
JBL Grip
If you want the perfect alternative to the Flip 7 that's priced slightly lower, then the JBL Grip is perfect for you. It has its fair share of limitations, but anyone looking for a competent, portable Bluetooth speaker will be well served by what the Grip offers. The 14-hour battery life makes it a practical speaker to take out, and a nifty light at the back makes it a cool gadget to show off to your friends. This speaker costs $99.95 but is currently on sale at $64.95, making it a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker worth buying.
The IP68 rating is also similar to the Flip 7, further hammering in its suitability as a cost-effective alternative. Of course, the audio quality is what matters for any pair of speakers, and the JBL Grip is decent in this department. The audio is crisp and detailed, with AI Sound Boost enhancing its soundscape. However, that doesn't mean you can blast it at full volume, since the audio compresses noticeably after a point. Bass is, once again, the Achilles' heel of this speaker and the one area where the Flip 7 is a massive improvement.
Anker Soundcore Boom 2
If you love pool parties, then the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers worth buying. Not only is it waterproof, but it also floats! Start your favorite playlist and drop it into the pool for a novel music-playing experience. Just don't expect it to work as flawlessly on the beach — the Soundcore Boom 2 has no dust resistance and may get damaged if you place it in the sand one too many times.
Aside from this one drawback, not much goes wrong with this speaker. The lack of onboard lights, a loud startup sound, and a slightly cheap-feeling exterior are among the problems noted in reviews, but these are subjective at best and minor at worst. Meanwhile, in terms of audio quality, there aren't many speakers that perform better than the Soundcore Boom 2.
Sound is loud and boasts superb clarity, but what will convince most people to get this speaker is its powerful bass output. In this regard, it stands out from other Bluetooth speakers in the $129.99 price range, including the JBL Flip 7.
Tribit StormBox Micro 3
For $64.99 — currently on sale at $59.99 — the Tribit StormBox Micro 3 is loaded with enough features to make it a cheap Bluetooth speaker that delivers great sound quality. The first thing to highlight is its amazing bass output, which is so impressive you'll be forgiven for thinking this speaker is bigger than it is. The mid-range and trebles suffer a bit, but people who love bass-heavy tracks will appreciate how the Micro 3 does justice to low-end frequencies. Just try to keep the volume at manageable levels — there's only so much this tiny speaker can accomplish.
The rest of the package prioritizes ease of use and safety. Just like the JBL Flip 7, this speaker boasts an IP68 rating to help it resist the elements. Unlike the Flip 7, however, the Micro 3's battery capacity is astounding, lasting a whopping 24 hours on a full charge! Speakerphone capabilities are yet another area where it triumphs over its competitor, and the inclusion of both a strap and magnets means you can securely fix this small speaker to whatever surface catches your eye.
Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen)
Bose is one of the best major Bluetooth speaker brands around, so if good bass is a must-have in your portable Bluetooth speaker, give the 2nd-Gen Bose SoundLink Flex a shot. It's the most expensive speaker on this list at $129, but there are enough perks to make it worth purchasing for audiophiles who want a nice, compact Bluetooth device to carry with them everywhere. Aside from the speaker's impressive bass, the audio sounds impactful and balanced. You can adjust the equalizer settings in the Bose app to make this speaker sound even better, and PositionIQ means the SoundLink Flex will sound nice whether it's aligned vertically or horizontally.
The looks are also worth noting. A premium metal body and multiple pastel shades to choose from make this device look gorgeous. The IP67 rating is also great, even if it slightly lags behind the Flip 7 in waterproofing. However, the battery is one area where it falters slightly. 12 hours isn't the greatest battery life for a speaker of this size (and price), and what makes things worse is an abysmally slow charging speed of four hours.
Beats Pill
Beats has seen its fair share of ups and downs during its tumultuous run in the audio tech industry, but the $149.95 Beats Pill—currently on sale for $129.95—proves this brand can deliver top-tier sound quality in its Bluetooth speakers when it tries. It's one of the rare examples of a budget-friendly portable speaker that does justice to bassy, low-end frequencies, and the rest of its audio output is also brilliant. Expect clear, dazzling music from this speaker, though the soundscape isn't massive and the audio isn't particularly dynamic.
The long, pill-shaped design makes it very travel-friendly, but keep in mind that the 24-ounce weight can be a bit heavy for a portable speaker, and that is after Beats slashed 2 ounces from the previous Beats Pill design! No adjustable equalizer settings are also a negative, although this speaker is pretty compatible with Apple devices. This is to be expected, given that Apple acquired Beats back in 2014. A dedicated section in your iOS device's settings will let you change any of the Pill's settings on the fly. Android users have to resort to the app instead, which isn't a huge deal.
Sony SRS-XB100
The first thing that you'll notice about the Sony SRS-XB100 speaker is its small, cylindrical design. The second thing will be the novel way in which this speaker handles bass. The speaker on the top emanates the bulk of the audio, while a passive radiator at the bottom amplifies bass and makes the surface it's on reverberate. Does this mean that this speaker has great bass? Well ... yes, but it depends — place the SRS-XB100 on a wooden surface, and these low-end frequencies really stand out. However, hold it in your hand, and your track will suffer from a dearth of bass.
As for the rest of the sound, it sounds rich and engaging for its size. Unfortunately, there's no companion app for the SRS-XB100, so people who love tinkering with equalizer settings are out of luck. Don't expect this speaker to shatter volume records either — it's great for casual music listening, but may not be the best choice for parties. The $64.99 price point may seem a bit steep compared to the competition, so you'll be glad to know it's currently on sale for $43. Snap up this speaker now if you want a palm-sized gadget to play your favorite tunes.
EarFun UBOOM L
If you want a Bluetooth speaker with a powerful sound output that doesn't go out of its way to try and look flashy, the EarFun UBOOM L is perfect. This form-functional gadget costs $79.99 and is currently on a deep sale, so you can get it for just $59.99. At this price point, the UBOOM L boasts immense quality and is a perfect Flip 7 replacement. The 55-millimeter drivers work with a Class D amplifier to deliver 14 watts of power, resulting in powerful sound and an expansive soundstage. This speaker is also great when it comes to treble and mid-range frequencies.
Unfortunately, bass is one area where this speaker falls short, at least if you use only one UBOOM L. Two of these speakers can be paired, which boosts bass quality considerably. However, if you want a single speaker, you'll have to compromise on low-end frequencies. For what it's worth, you can improve bass by selecting Outdoors mode, although this feels like more of a workaround instead of a proper solution. The IP67 dust and water resistance is a welcome inclusion, as is the battery life of 16 hours, this time without any newfangled stuff like the Flip 7's Playtime Boost.
Tribit StormBox Flow
The third and final Tribit speaker on this list is the Tribit StormBox Flow, which makes a strong case that an underrated speaker brand can compete with the likes of Sony and Bose. This $79.99 gadget is a viable alternative to the JBL Flip 7 for many reasons. Loud, energetic tracks with pumping bass and clear vocals sound amazing on this speaker, making it great for parties. However, we don't recommend getting this speaker for calmer, acoustic tracks, since the StormBox Flow doesn't do justice to their dulcet tones and treble output. That said, don't crank the volume all the way to max— the StormBox Flow is competent, but the audio starts crackling at this level, much like the other Bluetooth speakers we've discussed previously.
People who use their speakers in rough conditions will appreciate the IP67 rating. The 1.5-pound weight can also be a bit much for some people, although it won't hamper your experience as long as you keep it on a flat surface instead of lugging it around in your hand all the time. That being said, battery life is one area where the StormBox Flow blows its competition out of the water. On a full charge, this speaker will blast your favorite tunes for 30 hours — more than double that of the JBL Flip 7! Sure, you'll have to spend four hours to reach max battery capacity, but is that really a big deal?
Methodology
Portable Bluetooth speakers similar to the JBL Flip 7 are listed here. To meet the affordability criterion, all speakers are priced under $159, with the Bose SoundLink Flex as the only one that meets this price point. To gauge overall quality, speakers with high reviews — such as 4 out of 5 or 8 out of 10 and higher — from three or more notable publications qualified here. These review outlets include TechRadar, Tom's Guide, MUO, Android Central, What Hi-Fi?, SoundGuys, CNET, Stereo Guide, How-To Geek, Trusted Reviews, PCMag, Wired, Gizmodo, Expert Reviews, T3, Laptop Mag, Tech Advisor, and Digital Trends.