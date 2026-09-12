12 Affordable JBL Flip 7 Speaker Alternatives

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The JBL Flip 7 is a great option for anyone who wants a handy portable Bluetooth speaker to play music on the go. The IP68 certification makes it perfect for poolside and beach use, and its loud, impactful bass will make it the life of the party in no time. The 14-hour battery life is respectable and can be extended to 16 hours with Playtime Boost, but there's a catch. The bass is a standout, but Playtime Boost nukes it in favor of treble and mid-range frequencies, which doesn't sound great.

At $149.95 — currently slashed by $20 on a discount — it's one of the affordable speakers on the market. However, this budget-conscious approach comes with a few drawbacks you may not appreciate. Without a mic or speakerphone, you can't take calls on this speaker. The sound also loses quality at max volume, which may indicate that your speaker cones are being pushed to their limit. Loyal JBL fans may not be huge fans of this speaker's lack of compatibility with previous generations for the PartyBoost feature.

If these caveats feel like too much to deal with, other budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers work similarly to the JBL Flip 7 and serve as viable alternatives.