5 Practical Camping Gadgets Worth Buying From Bass Pro Shop

There are some items that come standard with every camping trip: tents, sleeping bags, lanterns, and pre-charged power banks, for starters. Some campers go the extra mile to pack unnecessary (but usually fun) things, like televisions, Bluetooth speakers, and air fryers. And then there are items that you might only think of as an afterthought, even though they're practical to have on hand. This list is all about that third option.

Being in the middle of nature for several days comes with its challenges. You don't have all (or any) of the comforts of home, you're at the mercy of the elements, and nature doesn't always cooperate. Packing a few practical gadgets can help you get through your trip, whether you're camping in a popular park or choosing a more remote location. Here are five practical camping gadgets you can get at Bass Pro Shops that can make your camping experience better.