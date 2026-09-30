5 Practical Camping Gadgets Worth Buying From Bass Pro Shop
There are some items that come standard with every camping trip: tents, sleeping bags, lanterns, and pre-charged power banks, for starters. Some campers go the extra mile to pack unnecessary (but usually fun) things, like televisions, Bluetooth speakers, and air fryers. And then there are items that you might only think of as an afterthought, even though they're practical to have on hand. This list is all about that third option.
Being in the middle of nature for several days comes with its challenges. You don't have all (or any) of the comforts of home, you're at the mercy of the elements, and nature doesn't always cooperate. Packing a few practical gadgets can help you get through your trip, whether you're camping in a popular park or choosing a more remote location. Here are five practical camping gadgets you can get at Bass Pro Shops that can make your camping experience better.
Thermacell MR300
Mosquitoes come with the territory when it comes to the great outdoors. They're just about inevitable anywhere you choose to camp during warmer months. Dousing yourself in chemical sprays doesn't always sound appealing, and many may find that those sprays don't last nearly long enough. One potentially better option is a repellent that doesn't require contact with your skin. That's one of the many advantages of the Thermacell MR300.
This handheld device uses a DEET-free fuel cartridge to create a no-fly zone for mosquitoes. The result is an invisible dome-like shield around you that spans up to 15 feet. There's no burning involved, no flames or scents, and no mess. The device is small enough to fit in a backpack or tote bag, and it can run for up to 12 hours on a single fuel cartridge. You can place it on a table or rock and leave it on, or carry it with you on a hike. Bass Pro Shop has it for $26.99.
Yeti Roadie Long-Handled Wheeled Hard Cooler
Coolers belong on just about any camping trip, and Yeti is a name that has seen its fair share of woodland adventures. But beyond being a popular brand, the Yeti Roadie long-handled wheeled hard cooler can make your camping life easier in ways that other coolers don't.
For starters, this Yeti cooler might not be cheap at $375, but it comes in a tall compact size that doesn't eat up all of your cargo space (because let's face it, camping is usually an equipment-heavy commitment). Going taller instead of wider means it's big enough to hold an upright 2-liter of soda or a bottle of wine. In addition to being on wheels and giving you one less thing to carry, the cooler also has a long telescoping handle. If you're having to park a good distance from your actual campsite, you'll likely appreciate the ease of wheeling your refreshments to home base. It's one less thing you have to carry (or forcefully drag), which might mean fewer trips to and from the car while you try to set up a home away from home.
Streamlight ProTac HL-X Dual Fuel High Lumen Tactical Flashlight
A good flashlight on a camping trip is non-negotiable. If you've ever ended up in the woods at night with just any old flashlight (or your smartphone's light), you quickly learn that not all flashlights or flashlight brands are created equal. Some are better suited for dark outdoor environments, and this 1,000-lumen LED flashlight from Streamlight is one of them.
A tough, anodized finish is made for rugged environments and can withstand drops on rocky or hard surfaces. This one gives you the option to run on two CR123A lithium batteries (included) or a rechargeable 8650 lithium-ion battery (not included). Worst-case scenario, you run out of power in one method and then switch to the other. Its IPX7-rated waterproof seal lets it survive submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. It also includes a pocket clip so you can use it hands-free when setting up a tent, filleting a fish, or collecting more kindling once the sun starts setting. You can get the Streamlight ProTac HL-X Dual Fuel High Lumen Tactical Flashlight at Bass Pro Shop for $89.99.
EcoFlow Portable Solar Power Panel
Years ago, portable power wasn't a must-have for a camping trip. No one needed TVs, slow cookers, cell phones, and battery-powered fans to enjoy a good time in the woods. But these days, we pretty much rely on some type of power system, and solar power is one of the most practical options you can get. For non-solar battery packs and power stations, you're at the mercy of conservation — once it's gone, it's gone. That's not the case with a solar power panel.
This solar power panel from EcoFlow unfolds into four connected panels. You can charge your most treasured devices like fans, smartphones, tablets, reusable hand warmers, or whatever other electronic comforts you've brought for the trip. For even faster charging, you can link multiple EcoFlow systems together. Prop it up to charge in the sunlight and never run out of power — as long as it doesn't get cloudy, that is. Customers on the Bass Pro Shop website have consistently mentioned its reliability in charging devices and its durable construction, with 97% of customers recommending it. You can get this EcoFlow four-panel portable solar power device for $249.99.
Coghlan's 4-in-1 Whistle
Having a whistle isn't something most people think about until they get lost in the woods, or worse, end up in a dangerous situation like coming face-to-face with a bear. Hopefully, you'll never be in that type of situation, but if you do, you'll be glad to have even the simplest type of defense. A whistle weighs almost nothing and is small enough to fit in a pocket or backpack, so there's really no excuse not to keep one on you when you camp.
The Coghlan 4-in-1 whistle gives you a little more than your typical one. Aside from its shrill sound, the whistle also functions as a thermometer, a magnifying glass, and a compass. Use the metal clip to attach it to a backpack, fanny pack, belt loop, lanyard, or whatever other area makes sense so you can keep it nearby. You'll appreciate it more if you ever need to use it. You can get the 4-in-1 whistle at Bass Pro Shop for $6.99.
How we selected these practical camping gadgets from Bass Pro Shop
You probably have enough random camping equipment and gear, so we focused on items that have real practical value — the kinds of products that would likely make your mom proud of you for bringing. Each item on this list is specific to camping, though there's no rule saying you can't use them elsewhere. We couldn't test every item ourselves, so we relied heavily on products that had at least 100 reviews and a minimum of a four-star average rating. For products that didn't have enough reviews or ratings on the Bass Pro Shop website, we looked for additional reviews on other sites like Amazon to ensure these camping gadgets would be quality products.