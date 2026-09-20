12 Solar-Powered Gadgets That Can Come In Handy For Homeowners
Solar-powered gadgets for the home don't get enough attention. As the cost of electricity creeps ever higher, homeowners are looking at every possible angle to save money. One way to do this is to choose everyday items that won't eat up your power bill or require the ongoing costs of disposable batteries. Solar-powered gadgets are worth a look because they check both of these boxes.
Aside from cost, there are other practical reasons to go solar. You don't have to worry about remembering to recharge batteries or find the right charging cable. With ongoing power, you can also avoid disruptions in service, from cameras not working during power outages caused by a storm to flashlights going dark because of dead batteries. Solar has come a long way in recent years, and it's fueling more and more products that go far beyond novelty. Here's a closer look at 12 solar-powered gadgets you'll be glad to have around the house.
Solar Emergency Hand-Crank Radio
In a power outage or an emergency situation, cellphones have their limitations. You're at the mercy of your phone's battery life, which might be less than a day. You're also dependent on a good cell signal, plus a data plan or your home's Wi-Fi, which might also be down in the event of an outage. Having a connection to what's going on in the outside world is important, and this solar emergency hand-crank radio could be the lifeline you need. Solar gadgets come in handy during emergencies, and a radio is one of the basic options you can get.
This iRonsnow hand-crank radio has earned an average of 4.5 stars across more than 8,400 reviews on Amazon. It uses solar power to charge the device's internal battery that you can also use as a power bank for your phone, a bright LED flashlight, and a radio to get important updates on unfolding situations. It picks up seven NOAA weather stations so you can receive alerts regarding hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, thunderstorms, hail, snow, and more. And since it's powered by the sun, you can turn it on and use it at any time — plus, its hand-crank backup means you can use it when it's overcast or at night. The radio is compact enough to keep in your car or just about anywhere in your home. You can get it on Amazon starting at $14.99.
Solar Power Bank
Having a power bank or two on hand has become the norm for many homeowners. If the electricity goes out, you have a backup way to charge your phone or other small devices. But those power banks don't last forever, and if you forgot to top it back off before your next emergency, you'll be out of luck. One workaround is to use a solar power bank, like this one from Soaraise.
This four-panel solar power system can charge up to seven devices at once. It includes multiple built-in charging cables, which means one less thing to look for in an emergency. You can also use its wireless charging feature for things like cellphones, or you can use one of the three built-in ports with your own charging cables. It folds up in an accordion-style design to stay compact when you're not using it or when you're traveling. It's earned an average of 4.2 stars over more than 6,000 Amazon reviews, with buyers consistently mentioning its ability to charge multiple devices and work well for home emergencies, hiking, or traveling. You can get one on Amazon for $59.99 in your choice of green or orange.
3-in-1 Solar Water Filter System
Solar-powered gadgets for homeowners tend to follow a common theme: emergency preparedness. One area that often goes overlooked is the water supply. If disaster strikes and your normal water sources aren't accessible, you'll be glad to have a backup option. This solar-powered 3-in-1 water filter system can provide essential water when other options fail.
This this BKLES 3-in-1 solar water filter system, available on Amazon for $84.89, features a dual-layer system that can filter out contaminants as small as .01 micron, and water passes through six stages of purification before dispensing. This means water sources like lakes, streams, and ponds that would otherwise be off-limits could be fair game in a moment of need. As an extra option, this water filter includes a hand-pump dispenser for manual operation. This device earned the Amazon's Choice label and a 4.3-star rating across more than 200 reviews. It's also small enough to travel with for backpacking or camping trips.
Solar Starburst Outdoor Garden Lights
Not all solar gadgets have to play a role in emergency situations; sometimes, they're just nice to have. These solar starburst outdoor garden lights are one of many examples of solar accessories that add charm and beauty to your backyard. They're cute and creative, and their cool starburst design add extra whimsy to your space.
One of the advantages these starburst lights from YaaFen have over regular solar-powered stake lights is their ability to transform. Each light is attached to its own strand, and you can move and manipulate these strands to form your own design. If the starburst isn't your jam, you can twist and move the lights to form flowers, hearts, peacock tail fans, spheres, or whatever else you can come up with. And since they're solar, you have no limits as to where you place them. There are no cords to hide and no power supply needed — all they require is some sun. You can get a two-pack of these starburst solar lights for your yard on Amazon starting at $11.99, depending on your color choice.
WALI Solar-Powered Fake Security Cameras
Security cameras are becoming more and more common for homeowners. There's a camera for every part of the house, from doorbell cameras to peepholes to security cameras disguised as outdoor lights. Unless you know better, you assume the cameras you see work. But given how expensive it can be to pay for monitoring and data storage, dummy cameras are also growing in popularity.
These Wali dummy cameras from Amazon are solar-powered and give the vibe that someone's watching. The solar mechanism powers a red light on each camera to give it a realistic look. The camera charges during the day so the light will stay on all night. Anyone who shows up at your house likely won't know the difference. Beyond the cost of the camera itself, this security strategy is basically free. There's no hardwiring, no data storage to buy, and no need to panic during a power outage. You can get a set of four solar dummy cameras on Amazon for $49.99.
Solar Bug Zapper
If you spend any amount of time in your own backyard, bugs are just an inevitable part of the experience. They're good for the ecosystem, and sometimes your garden, but it's understandable that you don't want them crashing your parties or contaminating your drinks. With most bug zappers, you're limited as to where you can put them because they need continuous power. This solar powered bug zapper solves that challenge by giving you more places to use it.
Useful for indoors or outdoors, the Zechuan bug zapper uses two foldable solar panels to power it. You can set the device to Auto Mode and let the solar panels deliver continuous charging during the day and bug-zapping power at night. There are also options to have the device continuously operate day and night or not at all. It's cordless, so you're not as limited as to where you can use it. And instead of hanging it from a tree or pole, like many bug zappers, this one uses ground stakes (along with an option to hang it, if that's what you prefer). Buyers have consistently noted its solar-powered option as a positive feature and say it's easy to set up and use. It's available on Amazon for $89.99.
Solar Fan with LED Lantern
Whether you're spending time in your own yard, working around the house, or traveling to a ball game or park, one thing you shouldn't have to compromise on is your own comfort. Having a portable fan can help, and this solar fan from Art in Real takes things up a notch. Since most fans rely on either a hard-wired electrical connection or a rechargeable battery, your comfort might not last as long as you'd like. The solar function lets you keep a continuous flow of air anytime you need it, even when you're outside and far away from a power source.
This solar fan fully changes in five hours of sunlight, or you can charge it faster using a USB cable and a regular power source. The fan can run between 16 and 64 hours on a single charge, depending on how you operate it, and it comes with an LED light with three brightness settings. You can also use it as a portable power bank for your cellphone or other small devices. It's a good option when you're going to be without access to reliable power for hours or days at a time, such as camping trips or during emergencies. This fan is available on Amazon starting at $36.98 and comes in your choice of four colors.
E-SHIDAI Solar Flashlight (2 Pack)
You don't always realize how quickly things get dark at home until you're without power. Bright flashlights are the one thing you never want to be without in an emergency. And even when the sky isn't falling, flashlights are something you're likely to use every week, if not every day. Most flashlights still run on disposable batteries, which can pose a problem if your light cuts out mid-job and you don't have any spares. Solar flashlights offer an alternative, ensuring you always have a light source when you need it.
With the E-Shidai solar flashlight, you can charge it directly or use the power of the sun to juice up your flashlight. A push of a button lets you adjust the flashlight's brightness. It's earned an average of 4.4 stars on Amazon with more than 3,000 customer reviews. Buyers have consistently noted its super brightness and the usefulness of solar in the event of an emergency. You can get a two-pack of these solar flashlights on Amazon for $27.56, with different quantities available at other price points.
100-FT Solar Outdoor String Lights
String lights have become somewhat of a backyard staple. They add a dreamy, romantic vibe to patios, pool areas, green spaces, and anywhere you enjoy relaxing after a long day. Like most string lights, though, homeowners often have to compromise on where they go based on nearby power sources. This usually involves running unsightly extension cables or doing a lot of extra work to hide the cords. A solar option gives you the best of both worlds: string lights where you want them, and nothing more.
This set of string lighs from Skoiuc span 100 feet and provide up to 18 hours of lighting. They charge during the day via solar power, or you can use the backup USB-C option if it's a darker or cloudy day. The lights include a dusk/dawn sensor and operate automatically, along with lighting modes like flashing, always on, breathing, and more. The bulbs are shatter-resistant and can withstand drops and impact, which makes them a suitable solar option if you're camping or RV-ing. These lights have an average of 4.2 stars across more than 1,300 customer reviews. A 100-foot string of lights is $29.99. Other options include 25 feet, 50 feet, and 200 feet at varying price points.
Mademax Upgraded Solar Fountain
If you have a bird bath, a pond, or a garden in your yard, this solar fountain from Mademax makes a useful addition. It provides a continuous stream of water for your plants or animal life. Once you set it up, the fountain can start operating within three seconds when receiving direct sunlight. It recirculates the water that's already in your space without the cost of running an expensive pump. You can also use it in your pool to create an instant water feature.
Each pump includes four different nozzles so you can customize your spraying pattern. There's also a removable filter box to help clear dirt and debris to keep the fountain running like new. The one downside is that this fountain's solar function doesn't store energy, so you might not get to enjoy it to its full potential on cloudy days. It's earned an average of four stars on Amazon with more than 8,000 reviews. You can get your solar water fountain for $21.99.
Solar Fence Lights
Like string lights, fence lights pose similar challenges for homeowners. There's usually a mix of hard wiring or extension cord-running involved, not to mention the expense of having to power those lights. One alternative is to use solar fence lights, which don't require wires or cords. And since they run on solar power, you get the benefit of outdoor lighting without paying for it month after month.
This 8-pack of SunFlikt solar fence lights have a dusk to dawn setting and turn on and off automatically. They charge in five to six hours of sunlight and can run for up to 12 hours. Choose from seven fixed colors or cycle through multiple RGB colors. The lights are made for the outdoors, which means they can withstand rain, dust, snow, wind, and high temperatures year-round. Each light illuminates up to 15 square feet. You can get an 8-pack of these fence lights on Amazon for $36.99. They also come in quantities of 2, 12, 16, and 20, depending on how much fencing you have.
Solar Overhead Light
Overhead lights aren't just for the main rooms in your home. Whether you have a garage that doubles as your studio, a greenhouse, or even a gazebo, chances are good lighting in those spaces can come in handy. This solar overhead light from Auzev can add light where you need it, without the hassle of hardwiring or running extension cords. The light fixture connects to its own solar panel via a single cable. As long as the panel has access to sunlight, you can use your overhead light just about anywhere.
The solar overhead light has four separate light panels that connect to a central light. They have built-in motion detection, which makes them useful at night. Choose from four different modes to customize your lighting, including an always on option. It comes with a remote control that you can use to turn the lights on and off or set a specific lighting mode and brightness levels. The solar overhead light is on Amazon for $29.99.
Methodology
We focused on several criteria when choosing solar gadgets to share with you. Solar is still an iffy technology for many homeowners, so we prioritized gadgets that had at least 4.0 stars and a minimum of 100 reviews. In these reviews, we also looked for consistent feedback from real customers to get a fuller picture of the item's quality and functionality. Additionally, we highlighted items that are readily available to purchase as opposed to concepts or hard-to-find products. Last but not least, we chose only items that offered real usefulness in a home setting rather than just novelty. Many of the gadgets that made the final cut also have a novelty factor, but usefulness was the greater focus.