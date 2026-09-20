12 Solar-Powered Gadgets That Can Come In Handy For Homeowners

In a power outage or an emergency situation, cellphones have their limitations. You're at the mercy of your phone's battery life, which might be less than a day. You're also dependent on a good cell signal, plus a data plan or your home's Wi-Fi, which might also be down in the event of an outage. Having a connection to what's going on in the outside world is important, and this solar emergency hand-crank radio could be the lifeline you need. Solar gadgets come in handy during emergencies, and a radio is one of the basic options you can get.

This iRonsnow hand-crank radio has earned an average of 4.5 stars across more than 8,400 reviews on Amazon. It uses solar power to charge the device's internal battery that you can also use as a power bank for your phone, a bright LED flashlight, and a radio to get important updates on unfolding situations. It picks up seven NOAA weather stations so you can receive alerts regarding hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, thunderstorms, hail, snow, and more. And since it's powered by the sun, you can turn it on and use it at any time — plus, its hand-crank backup means you can use it when it's overcast or at night. The radio is compact enough to keep in your car or just about anywhere in your home. You can get it on Amazon starting at $14.99.