3 Of The Most Useful Mini Gadgets For Any Camping Trip

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You only have so much room to pack for your camping trip, but setting a small amount of space aside for these handy mini gadgets can be worth it to keep you safe and informed. Whether you're into roughing it in tents and sleeping bags or glamping in a cozy camper, these mini gadgets are worth considering for the safety and convenience they provide in such compact packages.

Starting with the Midland E+Ready Compact Emergency Crank Radio, this 0.65-pound radio keeps you up to date with the latest weather developments so you can stay ahead of rain, sleet, snow, and more. That alone is a vitally important function, but it also comes equipped with a number of other quality of life features, including an LED flashlight and emergency SOS beacon. Similarly, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a tiny satellite communication that gives you the peace of mind of knowing you're never away from a reliable source of communication.

And if you're prone to losing things and leaving them behind – or you worry about it often – look into Apple AirTags (2nd gen), which are coin-sized Bluetooth trackers that you can slip into a wallet, attach to a set of keys, or toss into a backpack for easy tracking from your phone.