5 macOS Apps That Outperform Their Apple-Made Alternatives

We cannot stress enough how important it is to use a password manager. Apple's password manager — Apple Passwords — is a decent choice if you just need a place to store passwords, OTP codes, and passkeys, with extras like warnings about weak or reused passwords. It's certainly better than it used to be, back when "Passwords" was just a section in the Settings app and lacked most of the functionality it has today. Still, we think Bitwarden is a superior choice for a couple of reasons.

For one, Bitwarden is completely cross-platform; the Apple Passwords app isn't available on platforms like Android and Linux, except as a quite poorly rated browser extension. Apple Passwords is more limited in terms of customization, too. You can do all the expected stuff like generate a new password, add the password to a group, and include some notes for future reference. With Bitwarden, however, there's extra functionality like adding attachments to password entries (with Premium), or forcing the use of your master password for important passwords. Further, the app can store cards, addresses, identification, and more in a single place.

Bitwarden also has some extra security features, like the option to rotate your encryption keys and increase the strength of the encryption on your account at the expense of a longer delay when logging in or unlocking. The only downside to using Bitwarden over Apple Passwords is that a feature Apple Passwords gives you for free — the OTP authenticator — is restricted behind a paid yearly subscription in Bitwarden. However, that also gives you access to some file storage and a secure file sharing utility.