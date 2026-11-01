4 Disadvantages Of Using The New Siri (And How To Switch Back)

The main selling point of Siri AI is that complex requests that were previously impossible are now totally doable. Too bad those complex requests are a toss-up. Anecdotally speaking, you are basically flipping a coin every time you try one with Siri. It will either do it, or fall flat on its face. On many, many occasions, I have done a request twice because the first time it failed, and the second time it worked perfectly without issue — even when I phrased it exactly the same. Meanwhile, just as many times it will work the first time without issue. And that's before considering that many times when it does work, the result is insufficient.

Reliability is important for a digital assistant. You need to know that when you say something — provided you're asking for something that's reasonable, and you speak clearly — it will happen. Having a result that's as reliable as gambling on red or black makes anyone (for good reason) hesitant to rely on it in any serious capacity.

At least, that's how I have felt while using Siri over the past few months. I'm eager to put it through its paces and make full use of it, but every time, I go in with the assumption that I might just end up wasting my time, and that has led me in some cases to just do it myself rather than risk it. And that's the irony here: in those situations where Siri doesn't work, you can do that same thing manually in a couple of seconds when it might have taken you a minute to coax the LLM into producing the same result.