iOS 27 Two Months Later: These Are The Best Beta Features So Far

When Apple talked about the new Siri during WWDC 2026, we were feeling some very strong "once bitten, twice shy" energy. Would this actually fix the disastrously bad voice assistant that iPhone users have been forced to use, especially when the 2024 promises fizzled out? My answer was "yes" during my initial testing, and it remains a yes. New Siri is great.

Now, I admit that I haven't used the new Siri as extensively as I did during my initial testing; cool though it is to dredge up some obscure mention from old text conversations, that's more of a gimmick than a necessary feature. However, I still use it on a daily basis, and happily so. For one, there's huge peace of mind in actually being able to just ask Siri a question without worrying it'll provide a useless answer. For another, it finally embodies the term "digital assistant" in the sense of being my own personal secretary; it knows what's on my docket, knows who my contacts are, and thus can navigate basic tasks without needing to be steered. I've been able to reliably, say, use on-screen awareness to add events from emails to my calendar and set reminders.

It's by no means perfect. One thing I've noticed is that things that were (ironically) faster on the old Siri now take many more seconds, such as turning on lights. It also suffers from that issue inherent to LLMs where it may fail a simple request on the first try but do just fine on the second. But the fact that it works on the device, has Apple's privacy guarantees, and has intimate access to my personal context sells me — and I'm confident the beta analytics Apple is collecting now will smooth out the experience by the full release.