How Much Of Your Personal Data Can iOS 27's New Siri Actually See?

Beyond major performance improvements in iOS 27, we also finally have access to the supercharged Siri that was promised over two years ago at WWDC 2024. Siri AI can now tap into your messages, emails, photos, and other related information to answer your queries with better context. For instance, you could ask it to find tickets for a movie your friend was talking about — and it will do it. Of course, this means Siri is now able to access a lot more of your information, but there's probably no need to panic about Apple suddenly being able to read your emails or text messages — because it can't.

Siri AI uses on-device AI models to answer your requests as much as it can, and when it does need to tap into more powerful cloud-based models, it does so via Apple's Private Cloud Compute. To test Siri AI out, you will need to update your iPhone to iOS 27, which you can do by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

Only the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models are compatible with Siri AI. You can join the waitlist by navigating to Settings > Siri, then tap "Try Siri AI (Beta)". Apart from the new look, the Siri experience has been worked on from the ground up. It relies on Apple Foundation Models built in collaboration with Google's Gemini models to deliver a far more capable assistant.