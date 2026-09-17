How To Install iOS 27 (And What Will Change If You Do)

At WWDC 2026, Apple showcased the latest versions of its operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch lineups. iOS 27 is the newest iteration of the iPhone's software. After weeks of developer and public beta testing, it is now officially rolling out to compatible iPhones around the world. While some iPhone models won't be getting iOS 27, support does go all the way back to the iPhone 11 — a smartphone that was released seven years ago.

Updating your iPhone is pretty simple — just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Next, tap Update Now, then tap Agree to accept the terms and conditions; after that, give it a while. Once the update has finished downloading, you will be prompted to restart your iPhone to finish installation. You'll need to have at least 20% battery to install software updates, though it's recommended you charge to a more comfortable level. It may take several minutes, but your iPhone should boot up with iOS 27 in all of its glory.

Visually, not much has changed. All of Apple's operating systems went through a major redesign in 2025 with Liquid Glass, so iOS 27 is primarily focused on refining that experience. There are a few useful feature additions, like a system-wide Liquid Glass slider, a custom equalizer for supported AirPods models, and new privacy controls. It's generally a good idea to keep your phone up to date, but there are two major reasons you definitely shouldn't miss iOS 27 — performance improvements and Siri AI.