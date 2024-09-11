How To Set Default Apps On macOS

To get started, open Finder and right-click a file in the format you want to set a default application for. From the pop-up menu, select "Open With" > "Other." In the dialog box that appears, you'll see a list of Recommended Applications for the file type, with incompatible ones grayed out. Choose your preferred app from the list and check the box labeled "Always Open With" to set this app as the default for all files of this type.

Another way to achieve this is to right-click a file, then select "Get Info" from the menu. Next, click the "Open with" drop-down arrow. You'll see the app that's currently set as the default. Click the arrow next to that to replace it with your preferred app. You can also access the App Store from this window and download suitable apps. This is a good chance to explore some Mac apps that will improve your experience and might work better than the default Apple options.

Once that is done, select "Change All" to apply this choice to all files of that type moving forward. Click "Continue" to confirm, and you're all set. Repeat this process for each file type you want to change, and if you ever want to switch apps or revert to the original, simply follow the same steps.

