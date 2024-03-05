Every Way To Take A Screenshot On Mac

If you're deep into the Apple ecosystem and have been using a Mac for a while now, you've probably noticed that Apple seems to prioritize ease of use. The quickest and most straightforward way to take a screenshot on a Mac is by using keyboard shortcuts. Most Mac keyboard shortcuts out there are quite similar to the ones you'll find on a good old PC, with the only difference usually being the use of the Command key instead of the Control key. However, unlike PCs, there's no Print Screen button present on a Mac's keyboard, which you can use to take a screenshot.

Instead, you need to press the Command, Shift, and the number 3 keys on your keyboard simultaneously to take a screenshot of your entire screen. Given that your Mac's volume isn't turned all the way down, you'll see a preview of your screenshot at the bottom-right corner of your screen and hear a sound indicating that the photo has been captured. The screenshot will now be saved to your Mac's desktop. If you'd like to copy it to your clipboard instead, all you need to do is press and hold the Control keys along with the others. So, the keyboard shortcut to take a screenshot of your entire screen and copy it to your clipboard is Command, Shift, Control, and 3.

You can also take a screenshot of only the window or menu you're currently using by long-pressing Shift, Command, 4, and the Space bar. Your cursor will turn into a camera icon automatically. If you're using Split View and would like to capture only one window, simply move the cursor to that window and click it once it's highlighted.