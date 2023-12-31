How To Use The Snipping Tool For Mac

You've already seen what shortcuts you need to take a screenshot on a Mac. This explainer will give you further tips on how they work.

Shift + Command + 3: This will screenshot your entire screen. If you have one or more extra monitors rigged to your Mac, it will also grab a standalone screenshot of those screens and give them the same name (with a number identifier).

Shift + Command + 4: Your cursor will change into a cross shape once you hold this shortcut. As you move it around, you'll notice small numbers beside it; those represent coordinates and dimensions; you can use it as a guide for your shot. When you find what part you'd like to pull, click and drag the rectangle into the desired size. You can also drag the cursor into your other monitor screens to take a shot of all of them in one picture. As an additional tip, when you use this shortcut, you can press the spacebar to take a screenshot of a particular window or desktop. Your cursor will assume a camera icon; just click that camera on the window or desktop you'd like to grab.

By default, all of these screenshots will go straight to your desktop. So, if you're looking for them, check your desktop first. You can also easily delete poorly done screenshots by clicking the thumbnail when it appears and clicking the trash icon at the top of the preview window.