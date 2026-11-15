12 Niche USB-C Gadgets That Are Surprisingly Useful

Butane is one of the common fuels used in regular lighters, but fuel is exhaustible and once it runs out, you'll have to learn to replenish it. In addition, the ignition mechanism can sometimes be hard to activate, which can be annoying when you need to get a fire started. The LcFun dual-arc electric lighter, at $10, solves those problems.

With an electric lighter, the only refill you need to worry about is the battery, which you charge up using the USB-C port on the side. With the press of a button, you get two arcs of electricity instead of a flame. This USB-C gadget is capable of lighting a candle, cigarette, tinder, or whatever else you're trying to set fire to.

If there's a specific demographic that this little lighter seems to be made for though, it is the people who enjoy spending their time outdoors, like hikers and campers. The lighter has an IP56 certification, so it can handle a little bit of water. Using electric arcs to set things alight means that the wind can't blow it out, once again making it a solid choice for outside use. Like any device, electric lighters have upsides and downsides, but for most casual fire-setting purposes, they're good enough.