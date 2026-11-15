12 Niche USB-C Gadgets That Are Surprisingly Useful
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Of all the connector standards in the world today, USB-C is one of the most prevalent. You'll find it on smartphones, computers, game consoles, cameras, and most modern electronics. This new USB standard was introduced in 2014 as the physical connector for USB4, but it only really began to arrive in consumer hands the year after. The USB-C market is estimated to be worth over $38 billion in 2026.
When you think of USB-C devices, you might think mostly of home electronics, but with the standard having had well over 10 years on production lines all over the world, you may be surprised at the items that the port and connector have been integrated into. You'll find that niche USB-C gadgets are plenty, and what's interesting is that some are genuinely genius. They might not all fit your needs, which is why they're niche, but if they do, you might be glad to have discovered them.
LcFun dual arc plasma lighter
Butane is one of the common fuels used in regular lighters, but fuel is exhaustible and once it runs out, you'll have to learn to replenish it. In addition, the ignition mechanism can sometimes be hard to activate, which can be annoying when you need to get a fire started. The LcFun dual-arc electric lighter, at $10, solves those problems.
With an electric lighter, the only refill you need to worry about is the battery, which you charge up using the USB-C port on the side. With the press of a button, you get two arcs of electricity instead of a flame. This USB-C gadget is capable of lighting a candle, cigarette, tinder, or whatever else you're trying to set fire to.
If there's a specific demographic that this little lighter seems to be made for though, it is the people who enjoy spending their time outdoors, like hikers and campers. The lighter has an IP56 certification, so it can handle a little bit of water. Using electric arcs to set things alight means that the wind can't blow it out, once again making it a solid choice for outside use. Like any device, electric lighters have upsides and downsides, but for most casual fire-setting purposes, they're good enough.
UnaMela watch winder box
Most watches use a battery and a quartz crystal to keep time, but automatic watches are different as they use a mechanical system without batteries. They're engineered so that your wrist motion winds them up, and the slow unwinding that follows is what keeps your watch ticking. However, when they're not being used, they will eventually unwind fully and stop working until wound again. That's why it is best to put them away in a watch winder, such as this USB-C-powered watch box from UnaMela.
Through continuous motion, a watch winder will keep an automatic watch consistently powered up when you're not wearing it. That saves you the annoyance of having to manually wind it before you head out in the morning. Constructed with fiberboard and leather with a carbon fiber finish, this watch box will keep your timepiece protected when it isn't being worn for the day. Plus, it is a nice way to display your favorite watch when it isn't being used.
While you can power this watch winder box with a pair of AA batteries, you might prefer to plug in a USB-C cable. Plugging it in is cheaper, and you won't have to learn the AA battery brands not worth buying through experience. The motor inside is claimed to be ultra-quiet, which should make the box quiet enough not to interrupt anyone's slumber. For the automatic watch lovers, UnaMela charges $21 for this watch winder.
Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano
Hardware keys are one of the most secure methods for multi-factor authentication. If a hacker can't get the physical device, they likely won't be able to authenticate their dubious login. However, one problem is that these keys can sometimes be a hassle to remember to carry with you. Chances are you won't worry about that with the Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano, since it plugs right into the USB-C port on your computer and goes wherever your PC is.
Yubico's hardware key is widely supported, so it is capable of authenticating your logins on hundreds of popular online platforms. Windows, macOS, Linux, and even ChromeOS are supported operating systems. It also supports the FIDO2 authentication protocol, which is one of the safest available multi-factor authentication options. While hardware keys remain super safe, it's worth keeping in mind that multi-factor authentication can still be bypassed if a hacker is determined enough.
Just like the key to your car, losing your YubiKey (which might be easy considering how small it is) can lock you out of your accounts. To prevent that, Yubico recommends buying a spare. A single one costs $68, so if you take the company's advice, you're effectively paying that twice over.
Triifon phone fan
Whether you're dealing with brutal summer months or a crowded event with little ventilation, you'll want to keep the temperatures down. A portable fan like Triifon's will help you drive the heat away. It runs off the power of your phone's USB-C port, so don't expect performance akin to a regular-sized fan plugged into the wall. Keep in mind that it pulls its power from your phone's battery, so using it for a long time will likely have an impact on your battery life. If you would rather avoid that, you could plug it right into a power bank.
For $10, you'll get four of these fans, enough to hoard or give out to a few friends. The actual fan blades are made of soft rubber, which is essential for safety as the fan has no grill to stop you from touching the blades. If you have an iPhone with a USB-C port, all you have to do is plug it in and it starts working. The same applies for most Android devices with a USB-C port, but only if it supports the USB OTG feature.
ThruNite Ti mini flashlight
Virtually every smartphone that rolls off the manufacturing line has an LED flash on the back that can be turned on to act as a flashlight. The problem with that option is that it chews through your battery, gets hot, and sometimes it simply isn't bright enough for your needs. That's where the ThruNite Ti mini flashlight comes in.
ThruNite's mini flashlight is small enough to go on a keychain, made of aluminum, and IPX6 water-resistant. If you're not aware of what IP numbers mean, a six as the second digit indicates that the flashlight can resist high-pressure jets of water, but not submersion (as you'd get with a IPX7 or IPX8 rating). To help achieve that, the USB-C port comes with an anchored rubber plug that seals the port when the item isn't charging.
With ThruNite's flashlight, you get adjustable brightness and up to 650 lumens of illumination. Despite the flashlight's size, that's about 10 times brighter than the some of the brightest phone flashes can get. Even when you max out the intensity, you'll get 1 hour and 35 minutes of use and almost 10 hours on the low setting. At $17, you won't need to debate too hard on getting this flashlight or not.
AltaMoment cable and kickstand
The AltaMoment detachable kickstand and charger is one of the more unique USB-C devices that exists. Most people who seek out a kickstand for their smartphone get a case that comes with one built-in and rely on that. However, you don't have to have a case to get kickstand functionality. AltaMoment's product finds a way to give your phone a kickstand just by plugging into the USB-C port.
The first thing to know is that you don't relinquish the use of your USB-C port when this is plugged in since it has a port on the side, so you can still connect your phone as needed. It comes with a cable too, with support for up to 240W charging and high-speed data transfer. You're not losing much by plugging this in; you're only gaining a little extra bulk on your phone.
Of course, the kickstand feature is the star, as without it, this device would only exist to give you a right-angled charging port. This gadget has two legs which can be flipped out to help stand the attached smartphone in landscape or portrait orientation. If this sounds like something you need, it goes for $10 on Amazon.
DuHeSin USB-C dongle with display
Over the years, smartphone charging has gotten faster (though we may have reached a plateau at the moment). Among the Android players, it is rather common to see devices that can charge at speeds close to or even exceeding 100W. With that kind of charging power, it can be frustrating when you sense that your phone isn't charging as fast as it should be. Thankfully, with DuHeSin's USB-C power meter dongle, you know exactly how much juice your charger is pushing out at any time, and for only $10 for a two-pack.
This dongle has a USB-C plug on one side and a USB-C socket on the other. The tiny display lets you see how many watts, volts, or amperes are passing through the gadget at any time. Once you connect your smartphone or laptop with this dongle, you'll instantly see how much power the device is receiving from the charging brick. You can watch in real-time whether your fast-charging smartphone is drawing as much electricity as it should be.
Using this won't be a detriment to your charging speeds or data transfer. It supports up to 240W of power and it can also handle transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. If you use your USB-C connection to project images on a larger display, it is compatible with 8K/60 video output. It is a full-function dongle, so you lose nothing by keeping it on the end of your charging cable.
Asakuki diffuser
The Asakuki essential oil diffuser relies on a USB-C connection to keep it powered on. Getting it into action is rather straightforward too. You take off the top, fill it with water to an indicated level, add drops of your preferred essential oils, put the top back on, and turn it on. With those steps, you'll be able to fill your house with your favorite fragrances. The water you add means that it also acts as a humidifier, so the mist it sprays doesn't just make your house smell good, but it keeps the air moist to fight dry weather.
Asakuki's diffuser doesn't have a battery, so the water level dictates how long this USB-C gadget runs. It should get anywhere between 8 and 14 hours of operation before the water runs out, depending on the level you choose for the mist. You can set different intensity and emission patterns using the included remote. The diffuser can also provide mood lighting with the choice of seven different colors, including one option that cycles through all of them. If you're looking for something to add a comforting scent to your space, there's a $20 price tag on this product.
Connfiton USB-C cable, bottle opener, and carabiner
There are a lot of strange USB-C gadgets out in the world and this product from Connfiton is certainly one of the more unique options you'll find available. It combines a keychain, carabiner, bottle opener, and USB-C cable all into one package that is rather impressive from a product design perspective.
Half of the body is made of plastic but the other half is made of metal, which provides some structural rigidity. It has two holes in its construction. One of them is made to have the included aluminum carabiner looped through it, making it easy to attach it to a bag or use it as a keychain. The other hole is the bottle opener.
Built into its construction is a USB-C cable, arguably the star of the show, that folds neatly into its shape when out of use. To fit into a keychain, it's not surprising that the cable is short, but think of it as for emergencies only. It's really only a cable, so you still have to find a power source, but many people might find it suitable for days where the only thing you're missing to charge or transfer data is the cable. There's a lot of utility here, and all for $7.
Dreamegg white noise machine
If you know people who have dealt with trouble sleeping, many might mention that playing white noise can help them fall asleep quicker. Theoretically, you could just play white noise from your phone, but many people prefer to have a device tailor-made for that purpose. While a lot of them plug into a wall socket, the Dreamegg portable white noise machine is tiny and powered through a USB-C port.
While it is called a white noise machine, Dreamegg's product can emit white, pink, and brown noise, in addition to various ambient and nature sounds. Despite its diminutive build, it packs a 1,000mAh battery, which the manufacturer claims will get you over a day of use out of the product. To make the battery last even longer, you can set a timer for the machine to stop after 30, 60, or 90 minutes so it only stops working once you're sure you'll be asleep.
The machine is small enough to slip into a pocket, as it is smaller than 2 inches in all dimensions and weighs only 1.6 ounces. If you're the kind of person who needs white noise to sleep no matter where you are, it's hard to find a reason not to take this along with you. It is available in multiple colors, each of which is priced differently on Amazon, but it starts at $13 for the cream option.
Cooper Ray mini laser measuring tool
The Cooper Ray laser measuring tool is a USB-C gadget intended for anyone who finds themselves needing very precise measurements of distance on a regular basis. If you're a contractor who needs it for work or just a regular person who loves DIY in their spare time, a laser measuring tool can be invaluable. It works by shooting a laser, times how long it takes to come back, and uses that to calculate the distance.
Cooper's laser tool is small enough to be hooked up to a keychain or bag without significant weight. Its body is made of an aluminum alloy for sturdiness, and printed on the side is a ruler, in case you need to make measurements that a laser might not be appropriate for, like making cuts at certain widths.
The tool comes with a screen that lets you immediately read distance after you point and press the button. One cool thing it can do is automatically calculate the area and volume of a space if you point it in more than one dimension, which can be useful for material estimates. As you might expect, it charges via USB-C and will last 5,000 measurements on a single charge. Cooper is asking for $20 when ordered through Amazon.
Samsers foldable Bluetooth keyboard
The average day with a smartphone will have you typing something, whether you're writing out whole documents or just typing a web address into your browser. As long as you're writing out something, you need a keyboard, and for speed and accuracy, few things beat a physical keyboard with tactile keys like this $33 Bluetooth keyboard from Samsers.
What sets this USB-C gadget apart from most other Bluetooth keyboards that you can connect to a phone is that this one folds. Foldable keyboards have pros and cons, but perhaps the most notable (and obvious) advantage is that you can fold it closed when not in use, making it more portable. When unfolded, a small trackpad sits to the right of the keys.
You can use this keyboard on most devices that support Bluetooth, whether it's a phone, tablet, or computer. You'll get a claimed 48 hours of battery life during continuous use and up to 560 hours of standby time from a full charge. As expected, it charges with USB-C, so you won't need another cable when taking this along with you.