The Pros And Cons Of A Foldable Keyboard
Several clever foldable gadgets have grown in popularity in recent years, with smartphones opening the way for the rest. One of those is a foldable keyboard, which is an especially great tool to have if you're a digital nomad or traveling a lot. There are plenty of other uses as well, but also some disadvantages when compared to standard keyboards. Let's start with the good stuff first.
The first and main advantage of a foldable keyboard is its portability. Due to its ability to shrink in size, so to speak, this keyboard is easily portable and takes much less space than its counterparts. You can fit it in your backpack, smaller bags, purses, and in some pockets, depending on the actual size. That makes it ideal for frequent travelers and anyone who regularly works from a tablet or a smartphone. Additionally, most foldable keyboards can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth, allowing for a quick setup if you need to type out something but don't want to bother with a touchscreen.
Additionally, a lot of foldable keyboards have a good battery life, with some easily capable of lasting a few days of continuous and active typing. Because nobody is typing for 48 hours or more at a time (we hope), this means that they can last weeks on a single charge. However, this does depend on the actual keyboard and brand, because as with all gadgets and technology, there are specific features. For instance, a foldable keyboard can have an automatic sleep mode when folded or inactive, or other energy-efficient and battery-saving features. Another bonus is that a foldable keyboard is manufactured to be compatible across platforms, meaning you can use the same keyboard on iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and similar.
Disadvantages of a foldable keyboard
As expected, being compact and foldable comes with its own issues. The most noticeable one is that the keys are much more cramped together compared to a standard keyboard. This makes typing harder and more prone to typos and mistakes, more so if you have bigger fingers. According to Alibaba-owned Electronics Hub, data collected from Reddit, YouTube, and its own reviews found that a typo is four times as likely to occur when using a foldable keyboard.
Some foldable keyboards are even worse in this regard due to different sizes available on the market. It's worth noting that tri-fold keyboards (those that fold into three parts) are closer in size to standard keyboards. They offer a better typing experience than bi-fold keyboards (those that fold into two parts), which are notably smaller. That said, you'll generally find fewer dedicated keys on a foldable keyboard, such as function keys or media controls.
Another con of a foldable keyboard is a lack of comfort and sturdiness during longer typing sessions. Most foldable keyboards rely on plastic hinges, and these can wear down over time. Plus, on an uneven surface, the lack of stability is going to be noticeable. Because of the keyboard's design, constant typing and pressing of the keys will make it bend in certain places, eventually damaging the keys.
All in all, a foldable keyboard is an excellent option for travel and occasional typing. It fits well on a tablet or smartphone (particularly if you're considering buying a foldable phone) in case you want to rest your thumbs. But if you're not traveling much or are writing a lot and frequently use keyboard shortcuts, you're better off picking one of the wireless mechanical keyboard models on the market instead.