The 5 Longest-Range Naval Fighters Operational Today

Aircraft carriers are at the core of United States Navy (USN) combat power, but despite their immense size, a carrier isn't a combat vessel, at least not in the traditional sense. While they're jam-packed with weapons like the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), an aircraft carrier's weapons are generally used for defensive purposes. In a Carrier Strike Group, the flattop sits at the center of a large array of combat vessels capable of firing all manner of ship-to-air missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, and more.

They're not only there to protect the carrier, but also to function as combat ships. For the carrier itself, when it comes to projecting power, that's where its air wing comes into play. A carrier air wing is the primary combat element of an aircraft carrier, and depending on what types of planes are onboard, the effective combat range of a modern carrier like the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is measured in the hundreds of miles, if not more. Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, the USN has employed some excellent fighter jets, and many of them have extensive ranges.

Because the air wing encompasses a carrier's force projection against an enemy, the range of naval fighters is an important design factor. Moreover, the weapons they carry extend each individual naval fighter's combat range even further, thanks to long-range air-to-air missiles (AAMs) like the AIM-174B Gunslinger, cruise missiles, and similar ordnance. These five naval fighters are all operational, and they have the longest ranges, arranged from shortest to longest.