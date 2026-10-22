5 Of The Best Fighter Jets Flown By The US Navy

While the United States Navy (USN) is known for its ships, it also boasts a massive air force. The Navy's air wings include all manner of aircraft, from small helicopters and transport planes to fighters and attack aircraft, all centered around the USN's 11 aircraft carriers. The USN entered aviation in 1911, when Lt. Theodore Gordon "Spuds" Ellyson became Naval Aviator No. 1.

Thousands of brave men and women followed, flying Navy aircraft in and out of combat. Over the years, the USN has flown many different fighter jets, beginning in 1949 with the Grumman F9F Panther. Since then, more fighters, fighter-bombers, and attack aircraft have taken to the skies, and like any military vehicle, some were simply better than others. Whether it was their design, overall capabilities, lethality in dogfights, or the pilots themselves, the Navy has flown several fighter jets considered better than the rest.

Modern fighter jets aren't often classified as such, as they're typically multirole aircraft that don't engage in dogfights. That said, the consensus is that these aircraft can take the fight to the enemy on the ground, at sea, or in the air. Each of these USN jets has proven its worth in various combat operations over the years, and they are among the Navy's best fighter jets.