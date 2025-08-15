J-15T: How Capable Is China's Carrier-Based Fighter Jet

The J-15T is China's upgraded carrier-based fighter, built for aircraft carriers that support CATOBAR launches — catapult-assisted takeoff but arrested recovery – like the Fujian, which is described as unsinkable. Earlier J-15 models were built for short takeoff but assisted recovery (STOBAR), relying on carriers with ski-jump ramps, which have their own advantages. That change alone boosts the jet's effectiveness because catapults allow the aircraft to take off with heavier payloads, meaning more fuel and more weapons.

To withstand the stress from a CATBOAR launch, the J-15T features a reinforced front landing gear with a longer, heavier-duty oleo strut and a launch bar to. This version also integrates better avionics, radar, and cockpit technology. The most obvious visual cue is the new light gray radome, reshaped to house an AESA radar. That radar boosts tracking capabilities and allows the jet to use newer weapons like the PL-15 and PL-10 air-to-air missiles.

China's previous carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, still use ski-jump ramps, which the J-15T can also utilize, giving the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) flexibility across its growing fleet. That's important because it gives the J-15T immediate utility while China transitions to more advanced ships and aircraft. Simply put, this isn't a prototype or placeholder; it's operational and built to extend the reach of China's carrier air wings now.