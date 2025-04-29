Why Some Aircraft Carriers Have A Ramp (And Are They Better Than Catapults?)

Not all aircraft carriers launch planes the same way. Some use steam or electromagnetic catapults to "fling" aircraft into the air. Others use a ski jump: a simple upward-curved ramp that lets jets take off using their own thrust. So, why the split?

Cost is a big reason. Catapult systems, especially electromagnetic ones like EMALS, require complex machinery and major support infrastructure. That drives up both the build and maintenance costs of a carrier. A ski jump, by contrast, is just shaped steel. It's cheaper and needs no dedicated launch crew. That's why navies like the U.K., China, and Russia went with ramps.

But that simplicity comes with limits. Ramps only work well for aircraft with high thrust-to-weight ratios. Heavier aircraft can't get airborne from a ramp at full weight. Catapults can launch almost anything, including heavy, fully armed strike aircraft. That trade-off has shaped how different navies design and operate their carriers, especially when it comes to the U.S.

