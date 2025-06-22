What Is A 4.5 Generation Fighter Jet & What Makes It Different From 5th Gen Aircraft?

In 2005, the U.S. Air Force accepted a special new jet fighter into its inventory: the stealthy F-22 Raptor. This was the world's first 5th-generation fighter. Developers and the military have been classifying aircraft by generations since the 1990s as a means to discern the advancements in aeronautical technology. The first subsonic jets used during and soon after WWII are widely considered the 1st generation of fighters while those that received air-to-air radar came to be considered the 2nd generation.

The 3rd-generation fighters are multi-role aircraft like the F-4 Phantom and other comparable jets. Things begin to get murky in the 4th generation because it's since been further divided into multiple categories. These are 4, 4.5, 4+, and 4++, depending on the source. Standard 4th-generation fighters include newer technologies and composite materials. The F-16 and F/A-18 are some 4th-generation fighters. Generation 4.5, however, encompasses the aforementioned classifications and includes later variants of 4th generation fighters.

The aircraft that are classified as such are typically more advanced than their legacy counterparts, modernizing them for 21st-century air combat. 5th-generation fighters employ a fully digital system, a combined use as ground support aircraft and direct attack fighter. As of 2025, the only 5th-generation fighters in operation are the F-22, F-35 Lightning II, Chengdu J-20, Shenyang J-35, and the Sukhoi Su-57. The main difference is that 4.5-generation fighters have been modified to bring them up to standards close to 5th-generation fighters, while the latter was designed and constructed with those improvements from the start.