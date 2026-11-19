A sedan is all the car most people need, and that's the problem. Even when new car shoppers can do without the added space and utility of SUV, they still gravitate toward these vehicles because they feel like they're getting something more. They may outnumber sedans and almost everything else in showrooms, but SUVs are more than just cars.

The redesigned 2027 Hyundai Elantra will have an especially tough time beating this stigma. Hyundai hasn't been a discount brand in a long time, but first impressions matter. And the Elantra, now entering its eighth generation, is one of the nameplates that's been around since the bad old days of cheapness. It's also a compact sedan, the most attractive qualities of which are usually a low price and low running costs. It's more often a car you buy because it fits your budget, not your aspirations.

But with the latest Elantra, Hyundai is launching a charm offensive with nuclear weapons. Its designers lavished more attention on the exterior styling than some luxury cars get, there's a big-screen infotainment system inside, and none of this affects the frugality that is as important as ever in these times of rampant new-car price creep. It shows the potential for ordinary cars to be something more.