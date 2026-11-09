Asus ZenBook A14 (2026) Review: A True MacBook Air Rival With Impressive Performance

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The race to build the best thin-and-light laptop has been going on for quite some time. Entries like the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Air have been fan favorites for a few years — I have been using the original MacBook Air M1 for about five years now, simply because it performs well and is portable enough to carry to gadget launch events every other week. What if I told you there's a Windows laptop, not a MacBook, that weighs just 2.1 pounds, has enough battery to last 2 full days of use, and scores higher in Geekbench than the MacBook Air M5? You'd probably think I'm crazy, but the ZenBook A14 might just change your mind.

We liked the 2025 ZenBook A14 enough to include it on our list of the best student laptops, despite a few quirks. The 2026 version fixes some of these problems and adds Qualcomm's latest ARM-based Snapdragon X2 Elite processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD (in the unit I tested). At launch, though, there was one small problem. The ZenBook A14 with the X2 Elite processor started at $1,599. That was a steep price, but it's already available at retailers like Best Buy sometimes for as little as $999.

For that, the ZenBook A14 makes a lot of sense, but is it worth it for your workflow? I've been using it for about a month, taking it to launch events, working from cafes, and using it as my main multimedia device. I'm writing this review on the same laptop. Here's what I learned.