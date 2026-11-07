12 Of The Weirdest Weapons Of War Ever Used In Combat

Whether it's over land, resources, or a petty grudge, warfare has been an unfortunate fact of our existence for as long as we know, and throughout it all, weapons made the difference. While it began with pointy sticks and sharpened rocks, weapons have evolved over time to become more efficient and deadly. However, plenty of new additions to the battlefield also missed the mark.

History is filled with all manner of strange and unusual means of eliminating your enemies. Even ones that worked could end up dismissed as "weird," in spite of their creators' hopes. This is especially true of WWII; mankind's largest conflict resulted in the creation of some truly odd weapons designed to capitalize on emerging threats and technology.

However, weird weapons aren't unique to that one global conflict. Examples of humanity's ingenuity and faith in the utterly ridiculous stretch back millennia. Each of these weapons was used in combat, either effectively or woefully inadequately, and all of them are incredibly weird.