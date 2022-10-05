The History Behind This Incredible French Bazooka Scooter

Since the advent of armored combat, back during World War I, militaries from around the world have been devising ways to either destroy tanks and armored vehicles in combat or render them combat-ineffective.

In World War II, the U.S. Army developed the now famous Bazooka, a man-portable anti-tank weapon. Its usefulness against tanks is debatable, but the Bazooka was highly effective against other fortified emplacements of Nazi Germany or Imperial Japan. As the war drew to a close, U.S. Army engineers devised another weapon: the 75mm M20 recoilless rifle (not to be confused with the M20 "Super Bazooka)." According to the U.S. Army's Worldwide Equipment Guide, the M20 wasn't a great success in an anti-tank capacity during the Korean War, where it first saw real combat. But it excelled in close support of ground troops and at leveling enemy bunkers.

Normally, the M20 was mounted on a Jeep or fired from a stationary tripod. According to Popular Mechanics, French military engineers, looking for a new lightweight anti-bunker solution for paratroopers, found a way to make the M20 even more portable. They mounted it on an Italian Vespa scooter.