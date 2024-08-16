10 Unexpected Military Applications For Animals

Animals have been conscripted into military service ever since mankind invented the concept of warfare. Many of these roles have been straightforward. Soldiers used to ride into battle on countless beasts of burden, ranging from horses to elephants. And ever since armies started laying mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), dogs and their noses have been indispensable. However, these are far from the only examples.

History is full of instances where military minds applied countless animal species to the machine of war, or at the very least, implemented them in military-adjacent purposes. For instance, during World War II, some dogs were deployed onto battlefields by tossing them out of airplanes while strapped to parachutes. Plus, the U.S. military has experimented with mosquitoes to better understand how they spread disease – although if you listen to Russian propaganda, you've probably heard claims that the U.S. army infected invading forces with bird fly by weaponizing mosquitoes. To be fair, those are in the minority, and you're more likely to find a bomb-sniffing canine than a paratrooper pooch, but they still demonstrate how far humans can think outside the box, especially when it comes to warfare and public safety.

Here are the strangest ways we've tried to use animals for military service — and why you don't see some of these ideas implemented more often.