Project Pigeon: How Birds Were Trained To Guide Bombs In WWII

While pigeons and doves are the same species, many people consider the former little more than rats with wings. They roost in cities, gather around anyone with food, and poop on everything. But not too long ago, we relied on pigeons for help during warfare — ironic given that doves are a symbol of peace.

Before the invention of walkie talkies, satellite phones, and other long-distance communications, soldiers used pigeons to ferry messages across the battlefield. Homing pigeons were prized for their unerring ability to quickly find their way back to HQ no matter the distance, as well as their unflappable resistance to stressful conditions. These message-carrying birds were so reliable that they were used up until 2006, but they arguably saw their most action during the world wars. Given the widespread use of pigeons, some innovators thought up new ways to weaponize these creatures. What do a psychologist, the U.S. military, and a food company all have in common? They all thought pigeons could be strapped into the heads of missiles and tap on glass screens that projected images of targets in order to guide their explosive payloads.

This not-so featherbrained plan never came to fruition, but the story behind its ups, downs, and eventual failure is, well, quite the story. To quote its creator, B.F. Skinner, "This is the history of a crackpot idea, born on the wrong side of the tracks intellectually speaking, but eventually vindicated in a sort of middle class respectability."