Mine On Treads: The History Behind The Goliath Tracked Mine

There isn't much that spurs the advancement of technology like war. And during no conflict in human history was that more true than World War II. The German military is notorious for the machinery that propelled it by land, sea, and sky forward in its quest for domination. From the massive U-boats that wreaked havoc across the Atlantic to the scrappy Messerschmitt Bf 109 that tore through the skies with the Luftwaffe, there was no shortage of fearsome battlefield tech. However, one such piece of machinery bore a formidable name despite its relatively small stature. Though it looks like a legendary WWII tank, this remote control vehicle was not used to carry troops or push forward on the front lines of battle. It was a small weapon intended to pack a big punch.

Known as the Goliath Tracked Mine, this tool was commissioned by the German military as a major explosion on tiny wheels. Named for the biblical giant taken out by David with a slingshot, however, it lived up to the moniker when it was cut short by poor design.