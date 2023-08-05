Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet: The German WWII Warplane That Was Ahead Of Its Time

Over the course of World War II, the Nazis invented a lot of different weapons to get an upper hand. Some fundamentally changed combat forever, like the V2 rocket, the first operational ballistic missile, the Me 262, the first fighter jet, or even the Stg-44, the first assault rifle. But some of their machines did not make waves, at least as they were intended to, one such invention is the Messerschmitt Me 163 "Komet," a rocket powered interceptor plane.

Look at the Komet and you'll immediately notice how small it is at just over 19 feet long with a wingspan of 30 feet, 7 inches. For comparison, a P-51 Mustang (perhaps the greatest plane to ever fly) is over 32 feet long and has a wingspan of 37 feet. It was designed as part of Nazi Germany's "Wunderwaffen" or "Wonder Weapon" program, but fizzled out before it made any real impact on the war. According to the National Air and Space Museum, who is in possession of one of only five Komets that made its way to the United States, the Me 163 was the first and only plane of its kind to ever see service.