The Craziest Military Machines Invented By The Third Reich

There's no denying that Adolf Hitler had some massive ambitions during his time as Germany's Chancellor, and this often resulted in the construction of some outlandish machines under the Wunderwaffe (wonder-weapon) program. Hitler wasn't the type of leader to go for just any old artillery piece — he had to have the largest ever built, which could only be moved on rails! That, and more, were put together by German engineers, and the result was often disastrous or impractical.

That's not to say the Nazis didn't craft some seriously impressive military hardware — they gave the world the first modern working rockets used in war, with the successful V-2, as well as the first single-engine jet fighter.

Throughout World War II, Hitler's war machine created havoc in Europe and Africa, and in many cases, the Nazis tried using innovative means to accomplish their goals. Some of these worked, while others most certainly didn't. While many crazy military machines came out of the Third Reich, these five rank among the most ridiculous, though their concepts were surprisingly sound, even if their execution was not.