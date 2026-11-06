6 Practical USB-C Power Tools That Are Worth Buying From Lowe's

You don't have to pull out a heavy-duty driver or drill for fastening tasks all the time. Sometimes, a simple electric screwdriver can get the job done. The DeWalt FlexDrive Cordless Screwdriver uses a 4-volt motor to reach speeds of up to 360 RPM. It operates at three speeds, with the low and medium settings for more delicate tasks. You can switch between forward and reverse in manual mode by moving around the FlexDrive collar. You can adjust the 44 inch-pounds of torque it generates through one of six modes, which you can change from the base of the screwdriver. The tool's ease of use is a major reason Pro Tool Reviews was impressed, even if the $91.98 price tag felt a tad high.

At 0.74 pounds, it includes four LEDs to help you see in dark spaces. Don't worry about running down the battery if you leave the screwdriver somewhere with the lights on, since the auto shut-off mechanism will take care of it for you. DeWalt rates this tool for up to 680 screw-in motions before you need to recharge it. It comes with a 2Ah battery that can reach full capacity in 60 minutes when connected to the USB-C charger included with the tool. It comes with 12 2-inch bits and sports a compact design that can fit into regular tool bags or pouches, according to DeWalt. All of this makes it easy to see why DeWalt is one of the best major cordless power screwdriver brands on the market.