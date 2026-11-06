6 Practical USB-C Power Tools That Are Worth Buying From Lowe's
Any DIY enthusiast knows how critical power tools are for pretty much every home improvement task you can think of. Sanding floors, cutting wood, drilling holes, tightening (or loosening) screws, polishing surfaces, and removing paint are just a few of the many tasks you can accomplish with power tools.
Power tools often come with long cords, special batteries, and hefty power plugs, which can make it hard to secure a reliable and lightweight power source. If you don't want to deal with this hassle — especially if you just want a basic toolset at home with the bare essentials — then it may be more convenient for you to invest in a bunch of tools powered by or charged with a USB-C connection. Lowe's has a decent collection of these tools with good reviews that are quite practical, so much so that most homeowners should always keep such power tools handy if they need to carry out repairs and the like.
Skil PWR Core Impact Driver
For tightening screws and bolts into surfaces properly, an impact driver is highly recommended. These machines deliver the torque and force needed to fix these fasteners properly, and the Skil PWR Core Impact Driver is a decent option for anyone who wants such a driver in their toolbox. The brushless motor in this tool is powerful enough to deliver a force of 1,500 inch-pounds of torque, with its slim build making it well-suited for work in stubborn corners that are hard to reach otherwise. You can switch between one of three speeds to tackle any fastening task efficiently.
You'll need two hands to operate this tool safely, which means that holding a separate flashlight is out of the question. If you don't have a headlamp or something similar to illuminate your surroundings, worry not — there's a reason Skil is considered one of the best major impact driver brands. It comes with a halo light that, according to Skil, cnd can run for up to 10 minutes. You don't need two hands to charge the driver bits. This tool's collet can be adjusted with one hand to change bits on the fly when you're making quick adjustments. If the 12-volt battery runs out, then all you need to do is use the 20-watt USB-C charger and cable that comes with this kit to top it up.
Greenworks Cordless Drill
The Greenworks Cordless Drill uses a brushless motor, a feature it shares with Skil's impact driver. This isn't the only commonality, either — both tools come with a USB-C fast charger, although Greenworks' charger is rated at 30 watts. The 24-volt battery that comes with this device can be charged in 45 minutes, and the best part is that it can also double as a power bank for your other USB-C devices. We recommend you don't leave your Greenworks battery on the charger for too long — your charger may mistakenly register a fault with your battery.
The tool features a two-speed setting that switches between 450 and 2,000 RPM. Popular Mechanics would've appreciated a trigger that made switching speeds easier, but you can make peace with this issue. PM also wasn't a huge fan of needing two hands to change the drill bits, which is inconvenient for people used to the one-handed collet operation on some modern tools. One thing that this reviewer did appreciate was the tool's solid grip, with the cushioned overmold being ergonomically designed to make this easier to hold while you're carrying out lengthy drilling tasks. They also checked both the drill and its battery's durability by dropping it from a 5-foot height onto concrete, which didn't hamper functionality. It did, however, leave a mark.
DeWalt FlexDrive Cordless Screwdriver
You don't have to pull out a heavy-duty driver or drill for fastening tasks all the time. Sometimes, a simple electric screwdriver can get the job done. The DeWalt FlexDrive Cordless Screwdriver uses a 4-volt motor to reach speeds of up to 360 RPM. It operates at three speeds, with the low and medium settings for more delicate tasks. You can switch between forward and reverse in manual mode by moving around the FlexDrive collar. You can adjust the 44 inch-pounds of torque it generates through one of six modes, which you can change from the base of the screwdriver. The tool's ease of use is a major reason Pro Tool Reviews was impressed, even if the $91.98 price tag felt a tad high.
At 0.74 pounds, it includes four LEDs to help you see in dark spaces. Don't worry about running down the battery if you leave the screwdriver somewhere with the lights on, since the auto shut-off mechanism will take care of it for you. DeWalt rates this tool for up to 680 screw-in motions before you need to recharge it. It comes with a 2Ah battery that can reach full capacity in 60 minutes when connected to the USB-C charger included with the tool. It comes with 12 2-inch bits and sports a compact design that can fit into regular tool bags or pouches, according to DeWalt. All of this makes it easy to see why DeWalt is one of the best major cordless power screwdriver brands on the market.
Hoto Cordless Electric Screwdriver
The Hoto Cordless Electric Screwdriver is a budget option worth considering at $49.98 — $39.99 at the time of writing. However, there are some minor cutbacks to help achieve this affordable price tag. For starters, this tool only comes with three torque modes. Another thing missing is a USB-C charger — Hoto felt adding a Type-C cable to the package was enough. The weight of this tool is almost double that of DeWalt's offering, coming in at 1.54 pounds. Charging time also isn't great, with the 1,500mAh battery taking 2.5 hours to top up.
That being said, it's not completely outclassed by DeWalt in terms of features. It comes with 25 S2 steel bits and an extension rod, which many DIY enthusiasts value for a complete on-the-go toolkit. It also includes an auto-stop mechanism to prevent workplace accidents and damaged screws. The entire package also comes in a magnetic storage box for greater convenience, and the savings are undeniable.
Skil PWR Core Cordless Drill
Another Skil power tool with a brushless motor, the Skil PWR Core Cordless Drill is a good addition to your toolshed. The 350 inch-pounds of torque gives it the force it needs to be competent at drilling. The ½-inch, keyless, single-sleeve chuck is easy to operate whenever you need to switch bits around. The variable-speed trigger is great for adjusting the overall force generated by this driver on the fly, and the LED that comes with this drill is very useful in dim environments
Along with this 12-volt driver, this set comes with a 2.0Ah USB-C battery and a charger. The battery's 60-watt port is where you'll plug in the Type-C cable to charge it, but you can also attach your phone or tablet to it to use it like a makeshift power bank. Pro Tool Reviews was pretty impressed by this cordless drill. They noted that the form factor is more compact than its previous models, shortening its size by an entire inch to be just over 6 inches long. It has also shed some weight, with its 1.9-pound weight making it a lightweight cordless drill perfect for small jobs and everyday tasks.
Greenworks Trimmer, Leaf Blower, and Lawn Mower
Anyone who wants a one-stop solution to solve all their yard work needs will find the Greenworks Trimmer, Leaf Blower, and Lawn Mower combo to be quite convenient. It helps that all these tools are made to tackle their respective tasks as efficiently as possible. The string trimmer cuts a length of 12 inches at a time and uses a 0.065-inch dual trimmer line to take out any overgrown grass and pesky weeds. The leaf blower emits an air volume of 270 CFM, reaching speeds of 130 MPH. Its performance is so impressive that Greenworks is comfortably one of the best major leaf blower brands. The lawn mower rounds off this package with a width of 17 inches. It also comes with both a mulcher and a rear bagging mechanism to help it operate neatly. All three tools are powered by a brushless motor.
Along with these three tools, the kit comes with two 4Ah batteries with a power rating of 24 volts, a 65-watt USB-C charger, and two 3-foot charging cables. If you own any other Greenworks product –like the cordless drill we've already mentioned — you'll be glad to know these batteries are universal across all of the company's battery-powered tools. Both the drill and the battery come with a 3-year warranty, which should sweeten the deal for anyone hesitating to pay $499.99 for this combo package.
Methodology
All these power tools from Lowe's use a USB-C connection to either charge the tool itself or the detachable battery that comes with the product in question. To ensure high-quality recommendations, we've stuck to power tools with a minimum aggregate review score of 4.4 stars from at least a hundred reviews, if not more.