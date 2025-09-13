No, You Shouldn't Leave Your Greenworks Battery On The Charger - Here's Why

Tool and appliance batteries have come a long way in recent decades. From displacing power cords as the predominant power source on the market to the switch from nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion, consumers have seen rapid changes in a short period. With that said, the tech is still evolving, and some shortcomings can't be ignored. For instance, there are dangers to refurbishing power tool batteries, and something as simple as charging can lead to trouble if performed incorrectly.

Fortunately, companies like Greenworks make batteries that can generally take care of themselves if left on the charger for too long. Greenworks batteries feature an automatic cut-off system that prevents overcharging. That said, you should still disconnect batteries and chargers once they're fully topped up. Unplugging the charger prevents false defect readings, where the charging system mistakenly identifies a fault with the battery. It also ensures that the charger can reset itself for the next time it needs to charge a battery. Besides, it's always a good idea to unplug your electronics from the wall when not in use.

While it's not a major hazard, leaving a Greenworks battery on the charger for an extended period isn't the best idea. Rather, you should utilize other ways to store your batteries when they're not in use.