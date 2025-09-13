No, You Shouldn't Leave Your Greenworks Battery On The Charger - Here's Why
Tool and appliance batteries have come a long way in recent decades. From displacing power cords as the predominant power source on the market to the switch from nickel-cadmium to lithium-ion, consumers have seen rapid changes in a short period. With that said, the tech is still evolving, and some shortcomings can't be ignored. For instance, there are dangers to refurbishing power tool batteries, and something as simple as charging can lead to trouble if performed incorrectly.
Fortunately, companies like Greenworks make batteries that can generally take care of themselves if left on the charger for too long. Greenworks batteries feature an automatic cut-off system that prevents overcharging. That said, you should still disconnect batteries and chargers once they're fully topped up. Unplugging the charger prevents false defect readings, where the charging system mistakenly identifies a fault with the battery. It also ensures that the charger can reset itself for the next time it needs to charge a battery. Besides, it's always a good idea to unplug your electronics from the wall when not in use.
While it's not a major hazard, leaving a Greenworks battery on the charger for an extended period isn't the best idea. Rather, you should utilize other ways to store your batteries when they're not in use.
Best ways to store Greenworks batteries when not in use
No matter how often you use your Greenworks tools, you'll probably still need to store the batteries long-term eventually. While the built-in automatic cut-off technically makes it possible to leave these batteries on their chargers, there are significantly better ways to store them. As mentioned, you should remove them from the charger once charging is complete; Greenworks recommends storing batteries at full charge. If you're storing a Greenworks battery for an extended period, you'll want to check it every few months and recharge it as needed.
You should also choose the environment wisely, too. Greenworks batteries should be stored in a dry and cool location that doesn't pose any risk of water or debris intrusion. It should also be kept away from direct sunlight to prevent heat damage. So long as you follow these steps, you'll likely get years of good use out of your batteries. If not, you'll have to go shopping for replacements sooner rather than later. These batteries aren't cheap, costing anywhere between $60 and $350, and it's not like you can use a spare Ryobi battery to power your Greenworks tools, either.
Given how much they cost, getting the most from your Greenworks batteries is essential. Thus, maintaining good charging and storage practices should be a priority, as it can make all the difference for the batteries' longevity.