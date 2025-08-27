Is Refurbishing Your Power Tool Batteries Dangerous? Here's What You Should Know

It's no secret that power tools have really come a long way. Not too long ago, almost every woodworking power tool (from grinders and routers to saws and planers) had to be plugged into the wall, limiting how and where you worked. Nowadays, almost every major power tool brand is shifting to run its tools through rechargeable batteries instead of plug-in cords. However, while this rechargeable system brings a lot of convenience, such as the freedom to work anywhere, it also comes with one big catch: lithium-ion batteries gradually diminish over time.

Generally, you should always expect lithium-ion power tool batteries to provide you with 300 to 500 charge cycles (or to last about two to three years). But after months of heavy use and engaging in everyday habits that can degrade your power tool battery — like overcharging and using the wrong charger for your tool — your trusty battery will start to lose charge. Even worse, it might overheat or stop working altogether.

When this happens, you'll probably think of refurbishing your power battery tool (whether by yourself or sending it to a third-party service). After all, why spend $100 on a brand-new pack when you can just open up your battery and swap the non-functioning cells with new ones? But as cost-effective as this might sound, it's best you think twice before replacing lithium-ion batteries at home. Furthermore, there are tons of legitimate reasons to avoid refurbishing lithium-ion batteries.