Ryobi Batteries Won't Work With Greenworks Lawn Mowers Thanks To This Tricky Design

Battery-powered tools have become increasingly prevalent, and we're even seeing several major brands start offering battery-powered lawn mowers. Two such names are Ryobi and Greenworks, which compete directly in the mower market. Each offers several different cordless and gas-free lawn mower options, but while they may have similar products, you'll have to stick to one of the two, as there's no battery interchangeability between the two.

Ryobi batteries aren't compatible with Greenworks lawn mowers, due to a design that blocks users from safely installing Ryobi batteries in the latter. Ryobi batteries are taller and more slender than the comparable Greenworks batteries used in the brand's mowers for mower use. Owners note that this design makes Ryobi batteries too large to fit properly in a Greenworks mower's battery port, so a Greenworks battery is essential.

Even if you manage to jam the battery into the mower — possibly damaging it in the process — not only will getting it out likely prove difficult, but there's no guarantee it will power the mower at all: The connection points on Ryobi and Greenworks batteries differ in shape and size, so a solid connection isn't likely. With all of that said, you're not entirely out of options. There are non-standard ways to use a Ryobi battery to power a Greenworks mower, though there are big risks to be aware of.