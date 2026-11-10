5 Of The Best Uses For The USB-C Port On Your Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld gaming consoles currently, and for all the right reasons. There are, of course, a few shortcomings, as is the case with almost every device, but its massive popularity is a testament to the fact that it has aced what gamers really want. You can get more out of your Steam Deck, simply by smartly using that built-in port for things beyond charging. As surprising as it may sound, that USB-C port on your Steam Deck is capable of a lot more.

You can connect a fast USB-C flash drive or SSD to your Steam Deck's USB-C port to expand storage and play other games. You can also use the port to send video to another, bigger display, like a TV or monitor. It may also work with AR glasses, but support here is key. Seasoned gamers can plug a power bank into the USB-C port. Apart from that, you have USB-C hubs and docking stations, all designed to expand the port count, streamline connectivity, and make the experience desktop-like.

So, if you haven't had the chance to explore your Steam Deck's USB-C port, now is the time. The port can really take that gaming experience up a notch and help you work around some of Steam Deck's shortcomings.