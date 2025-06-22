Can You Upgrade Your Steam Deck's Storage With A Third-Party SSD?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many ways to free up storage space on your Steam Deck, including swapping internal storage. If you're wondering whether you can use a third-party SSD for your upgrade, the answer is yes. Valve doesn't solder the Steam Deck's pre-installed SSD to its board, so the SSD can be replaced, making upgrades a very real possibility. The original Steam Deck is available with various amounts of storage. The LCD model provided 64 GB through an eMMC and then scaled up to 256 GB or 512 GB via SSD. Meanwhile, the newer Steam Deck OLED upped the amount of storage you could get, now ranging from 512 GB to 1 TB of SSD storage.

If you ever want to get more from storage on the Steam Deck — outside of buying a microSD card — you'll need to swap the SSD. However, it's a more complicated process than it might seem to be on the surface. Outside of buying and installing one of the fastest portable SSDs, you'll also need to reinstall SteamOS and backup your previous files, then transfer them to the new SSD.

Both the Steam Deck and the Steam Deck OLED come with a decent amount of storage, but for a seasoned gamer, even a 1 TB capacity may not feel like enough. If your Steam library is about to burst and you really want your Deck to carry even more games, There are a few things you need to consider first.