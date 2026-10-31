9 Of The Best Smart Glasses You Can Buy Instead Of Ray-Ban Meta Models

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The third-generation smart glass collaboration between Ray-Ban and have a better battery life and more stylish form factor than their predecessors, as well as improved overall audio quality. However, these glasses aren't a massive improvement in every area — the cameras and water resistance haven't changed at all, for instance — and any its software improvements will arrive on previous generations as well. This can make it harder really determine whether the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are worth the $449 cost for everyone.

If you've decided that you don't want to stick with Ray-Ban and Meta's smart glasses, then you can always check out other models from different manufacturers that may provide more bang for your buck. With great reviews and a litany of features, many of the smart glasses from brands like Viture, Oakley, Xreal, and beyond can serve as valid alternatives to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Let's a take a closer look at some of the more compelling alternatives.