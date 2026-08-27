XReal Xbx a01+ Review: Affordable AR Glasses Bring A Portable Theater To The Masses

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It would not be hyperbole to say that XReal glasses have been an absolute game changer for me. I travel a lot for work, and travel (in-car, in-airplane, or otherwise) also tends to be downtime. Spending hours in a small seat, designed for people much smaller than my 270-pound frame, means that I often cannot spend that time doing anything productive, which is to say, I can't just pop open a laptop and do some writing while flying across the Atlantic Ocean.

When I got my first pair of XReal glasses, everything changed. Suddenly I could plug in a pair of glasses and get a gigantic screen anywhere I was. My first instinct — and I think many people's first instinct — was to watch movies and consume content on this large screen that could hover in the air before my eyes. But then, I plugged the glasses into a Samsung phone, flipped on DeX and I had a full desktop experience in the space a can of soda takes up in my bag. I added a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad and it was time to go to work.

X by XReal, and more specifically the "xbx a01+ glasses" are the company's attempt at making this idea more accessible to more people, but it does so with something of a compromise. I've been using the a01+ for about two months and this is my full review.