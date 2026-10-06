3 Cheaper Alternatives To Meta Smart Glasses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meta Smart Glasses are as good as they come, but with quality comes with a price to match. That's why you might be wondering if there are cheaper alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses. The answer is yes, but there's a catch. A lower price could mean trading off features and/or quality. Whether or not it's a good deal depends on how you plan to use your smart glasses.

Meta is the brand many people think of when they want AI smart glasses. Its association with stalwarts like Ray-Ban and Oakley only adds to its credibility. No matter which model you buy, Meta Smart Glasses can pretty much do it all: take photos, record videos, answer questions, and pretty much be the travel assistant you never knew you needed. With a starting price of around $300, they're definitely cheaper than hiring a real assistant or a camera crew. But for some of us, that price is still a bit steep. Here are three cheaper alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses that might be worth considering.