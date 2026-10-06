3 Cheaper Alternatives To Meta Smart Glasses
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Meta Smart Glasses are as good as they come, but with quality comes with a price to match. That's why you might be wondering if there are cheaper alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses. The answer is yes, but there's a catch. A lower price could mean trading off features and/or quality. Whether or not it's a good deal depends on how you plan to use your smart glasses.
Meta is the brand many people think of when they want AI smart glasses. Its association with stalwarts like Ray-Ban and Oakley only adds to its credibility. No matter which model you buy, Meta Smart Glasses can pretty much do it all: take photos, record videos, answer questions, and pretty much be the travel assistant you never knew you needed. With a starting price of around $300, they're definitely cheaper than hiring a real assistant or a camera crew. But for some of us, that price is still a bit steep. Here are three cheaper alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses that might be worth considering.
Plunthorn AI Smart Glasses with Camera
If you want the basics of AI smart glasses, plus a few extra features, these AI smart glasses from Plunthorn could be a good bet. They can record in 4K, which makes them a common go-to for vlogging and content creation. A ChatGPT voice assistant is built in and can help with real-time, AI-assisted language translation. Like most other smart glasses, these include Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free calling, and an open-ear design for listening to music or taking calls.
The Plunthorn glasses have earned an average 4.1-star rating on Amazon across more than 600 user reviews. Customers consistently mention the quality of the 4K video and photos, ease of use, overall look and style, and the number of features available for the price. However, some of the feedback also mentions a short battery life and some complications getting all of the features to work properly. You can get the Plunthorn AI smart glasses on Amazon for $67.99.
Bapick AI Smart Glasses
Bapick's AI smart glasses have a lot to offer. It includes the basics, like an 8 MP camera that can take photos and record videos, Bluetooth calling, and the ability to play music. With built-in AI features, the glasses can also detect specific objects and answer questions about them, as well as act as your personal AI assistant. Tell it to handle tasks, like setting reminders, or give summaries of today's news. It can translate conversations in real time, also thanks to AI. The glasses also act as a set of open-ear headphones, which means one less gadget to carry on your daily commute.
Like other AI smart glasses, the Bapick version gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to lenses. Swap between polarized sunglass-style lenses or the anti-blue light lenses, both of which protect your eyes in various lighting conditions. The Bapick AI Smart Glasses have earned a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon across more than 145 customer reviews. Customers consistently mention the glasses work well, are comfortable and easy to use, and create clear, quality photos and videos. You can get the Bapick AI Smart Glasses for $79.99.
Solos AirGo V2 Prime Smart Glasses
The Solos AirGo V2 Prime Smart Glasses pack a lot of features into their design. For starters, the smart hinges let you swap out frame styles to customize your look. The 16 MP camera supports full HD video recording and electronic image stabilization for smoother recording while on the go. All of the controls are along the arms, including volume control, video recording, ending calls, skipping songs, and taking photos without having to touch your phone. The glasses are compatible with both Android and iOS, and offer up to 33 feet of Bluetooth range.
The AirGo V2 Prime glasses offer up to 10 hours of battery life and charge in under two hours. They're splash-proof so they can be used outdoors, and even have the option of using sunglasses or prescription lenses instead of standard clear lenses. You can choose from polarized lenses, which help to filter light; photochromic lenses, which provide UVA and UVB protection; blue light-blocking lenses; or anti-bluelight lenses, which include an anti-reflection coating. In terms of price, the Solos AirGo V2 Prime Smart Glasses cost the same as Meta's entry-level smart glasses. This one made the list because of how much you get for the money, making it a decent option beyond an entry-level label. Plus, it's still cheaper than several of Meta's models. You can get the Solos AirGo V2 Prime Smart Glasses for $299.
Methodology: How We Chose These Three Cheaper Alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses
Price played a big role in the selection process. Anything under $300 was a good starting point. Then we looked at product reviews to understand how these glasses stood up in the real world. We only considered products that had at least four-star ratings and at least 100 reviews. We used the reviews to identify consistent customer feedback.
We paid attention to feedback regarding features, functionality, and quality. Keep in mind that a lower price can mean trade-offs in quality and features. We're not saying these chapter alternatives to Meta Smart Glasses are on par with the brand. But depending on why you're shopping for smart glasses in the first place, these alternatives could get the job done while saving you some money.