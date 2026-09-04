6 Wearable Gadgets You'll Want To Have When You Travel
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Technology has gone above and beyond to make our lives easier, to the point where traveling without a few gadgets in tow feels impossible. Don't assume that a laptop and phone are the only two things you'll carry with you on long journeys — tech-savvy individuals can find a bunch of gadgets online that will make their travels easier. Multi-port adapters that work in any region, power banks that give your phone a much-needed boost on the move, and audio wearables that let you listen to your favorite music and podcasts in transit are all super useful and help ensure you're neither stranded nor bored in an unfamiliar location.
If you want gadgets that are easy to carry and won't take up too much space in your backpack, why not choose some of the best, most well-engineered smart wearables on the market? The most obvious (and popular) candidate in this regard is smartwatches, but there are a bunch of other wearable gadgets that aren't watches and will serve you well during your travels.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Arguably the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is perfect for anyone deep in the Apple ecosystem who doesn't mind spending $674.10 to get this device. Sure, the Series 11 or the SE 3 also get the job done and are perfect entry points for people who want to see whether a smartwatch is up their alley, but there's no denying that a higher 42-hour battery life (which stretches for up to 72 hours in Low Power mode), a brighter 3,000 nits display, and dual-frequency GPS all make this watch far, far more useful as a wearable travel gadget.
The Ultra 3 covers all bases to ensure that everything from adventure sports to regular travel is augmented by this device's features. People who love water-based activities will love the 328-foot water resistance and a 130-foot depth gauge. As a result, the watch is perfect for snorkeling, scuba-diving, any high-speed watersports, and — of course — a relaxing swim.
For people worried about their safety during a vacation, this watch can also be used to transmit an SOS and carry out international emergency calls. In case the built-in accelerometer, gyroscope, and barometer detect a crash or a hard fall, it sends a notification to your device to check up on you. Not responding to this alert will automatically trigger the SOS functions mentioned above. Even the simple act of navigation is easier on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Raise your wrist and look at the map on this bright, wide-angle OLED screen to get an idea of where you need to go.
Oura Ring 5
Smart rings are the latest fad in the wearable space, looking stylish while also adding some practicality to your jewelry. The Oura Ring 5 is one of the best options in this regard, boasting an immense battery life of around six to nine days. Charge this ring once for around one and a half hours, and you're good to go! The water resistance of 328 feet — similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — is also much welcome. You don't have to worry about any long-lasting damage to the Ring 5 if you take it to the beach or sauna, so long as it doesn't fit loosely on your finger.
This smart ring is ideal for vacationers who believe that using wearables to track their health and fitness on the go really helps. After all, who says that your fitness journey should be on pause if you're enjoying an extended staycation in a different corner of the globe? It lets you monitor temperature levels, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels, unusual daytime stress levels, and both heart and metabolic health. However, keep in mind that you'll need a $5.99 monthly subscription on top of the $399 you spend on the smart ring itself to make the most of this wearable gadget.
For people who want to use this ring as an accessory first and a health tracker second, the thin, premium look — with color options including Gold, Silver, Deep Rose, Stealth, Brushed Silver, and Black — and a paltry weight of just two grams make it clear that the Oura Ring 5 is definitely worth buying.
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)
The second-generation Ray-Ban Meta features a bunch of notable improvements over its predecessor, making it a quality smart wearable you should get your hands on. The 12-megapixel ultrawide camera now has an upgraded sensor, videos can now be taken at up to 3K resolution at 30 FPS, battery life has now doubled to an impressive eight hours, and the charging case can power the Gen 2 smart glasses for an additional 48 hours — a 50% increase from the previous generation. It's a quality pair of smart glasses that let you shoot high-quality videos, interact with an AI assistant, and listen to music with high-quality speakers without having to use your phone all the time.
There are some caveats to keep in mind here — framing your videos and photos for proper shots can be a bit of a challenge, since you will have to physically move your head around to get the angles you desire. The speakers in these glasses do justice to mid- and high-range frequencies. However, bass output is lacking, and the audio leakage problem means that you'll be a nuisance to the people around you. Meta AI is convenient for basic search queries and the like, although it's error-prone and shouldn't be relied on totally for complex tasks. Most people won't settle for a regular lens either, especially if they need prescription glasses. This can cost a bomb, which might not be feasible for anyone who spent a long time convincing themselves that the $459 Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are worth the cost.
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro
At a steep $1,049.99, the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is the most expensive smart wearable on this list. The 15-day battery life (which can go up to 19 if you use Battery Saver Watch mode) is remarkable. The multi-band GPS is very accurate, making it easy to navigate unknown locations and foreign countries. The immaculate, rugged design is also perfect for people who aren't confident about saving their smartwatch from any rough bumps and falls. The screen is made of sapphire crystal, which — coupled with the titanium installed on both the bezel and the watch case — guarantees a sturdy, durable build quality, as expected from a smartwatch tailor-made for adventure activities.
Taking calls and messages on this device is pretty straightforward. We also highly recommend setting up the Garmin Incident Detection feature to account for any emergencies. Open the Garmin Connect app, head to the "More" tab, then navigate over to "Safety Features" in the "Safety & Tracking" section. From here, you can add your personal information and add up to three emergency contacts, who will be notified promptly if it detects a debilitating incident, such as a crash or fall. If you're off the grid, you can still use the SOS messaging service to contact Garmin's 24x7 emergency response center. Finally, with Livetrack, you can share your location with your loved ones for a set period, further enhancing the level of safety you can unlock on your travels with the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro.
Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus
Southeast Asia, Africa's arid regions, and locations within the country like Death Valley in California are notorious for being very hot and humid. Meanwhile, people who prefer trekking mountain peaks or want to enjoy the true spirit of winter would prefer not turning into a human popsicle in the process. The $259.99 Sony Reon Pocket Pro Plus provides a practical, though expensive solution to both these problems with its cooling and warming functions, making it the perfect wearable air conditioner that gets even cooler than earlier models.
As a result, this wearable gadget will keep you cool in the summer heat and warm in the blistering cold. Just wear the neckband and place the device against your back to control your body's temperature. The sleek design ensures that you can hide this device easily under your clothing. However, this does make accessing the on-board controls somewhat clumsy, and you'll usually have to take off this gadget to turn it off or switch modes.
Thankfully, the device comes equipped with both Smart Warm and Cool modes. You won't have to make any manual adjustments on your end — the device will detect both the ambient and your body's current temperature to change its operation automatically. The intensity of its cooling and warming function also adjusts based on these metrics. If these smart functions aren't doing it for you, you can also use the Reon Pocket app to regulate your temperature. The cherry on top is the 15-hour battery life.
Plaud NotePin
A lightweight pin that weighs under half an ounce and attaches to your phone or clothing, the $159 Plaud NotePin is a great way to record and transcribe any conversations or lectures. Travelers can keep this pin active when listening to a tour guide or getting some valuable information from locals. This way, they can store this information for later and access it via the Plaud app. The AI transcription supports 112 languages, and you can always copy the entire transcript and translate it to the language of your choice using Google Translate or any other translation app.
The 270mAh battery capacity is another impressive part of the NotePin, letting it record up to 20 hours of audio. Even if it does, a charging time of two hours is all it takes to make this NotePin work flawlessly yet again. In case you're wondering if such a small pin can store so much data, the 64GB storage capacity should alleviate these worries in no time. The Plaud app itself is loaded with useful AI features like transcription summaries and alternate formatting, although these perks may not be useful for anyone using this wearable gadget like a travel companion.
Keep in mind that Plaud only lets you transcribe 300 minutes of audio for free per month. You'll need to drop $8.33 per month for the Plaud AI Pro plan to bump this number up to 1,200 minutes. If you want no limits whatsoever when transcribing audio, the $19.99 per month Plaud AI Unlimited plan will be more up your alley.
Methodology
A diverse array of wearable gadgets has been chosen to fulfill the numerous use cases one might encounter when traveling. To ensure that these gadgets boast superb quality, only those with high review scores — such as a 4 out of 5 or an 8 out of 10 and higher — across two or more reputable publications have been selected. These publications include TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Expert Reviews, The Guardian, T3, PCMag, Engadget, Digital Camera World, Trusted Reviews, Tech Advisor, and GearLab.