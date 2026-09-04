6 Wearable Gadgets You'll Want To Have When You Travel

Arguably the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is perfect for anyone deep in the Apple ecosystem who doesn't mind spending $674.10 to get this device. Sure, the Series 11 or the SE 3 also get the job done and are perfect entry points for people who want to see whether a smartwatch is up their alley, but there's no denying that a higher 42-hour battery life (which stretches for up to 72 hours in Low Power mode), a brighter 3,000 nits display, and dual-frequency GPS all make this watch far, far more useful as a wearable travel gadget.

The Ultra 3 covers all bases to ensure that everything from adventure sports to regular travel is augmented by this device's features. People who love water-based activities will love the 328-foot water resistance and a 130-foot depth gauge. As a result, the watch is perfect for snorkeling, scuba-diving, any high-speed watersports, and — of course — a relaxing swim.

For people worried about their safety during a vacation, this watch can also be used to transmit an SOS and carry out international emergency calls. In case the built-in accelerometer, gyroscope, and barometer detect a crash or a hard fall, it sends a notification to your device to check up on you. Not responding to this alert will automatically trigger the SOS functions mentioned above. Even the simple act of navigation is easier on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Raise your wrist and look at the map on this bright, wide-angle OLED screen to get an idea of where you need to go.