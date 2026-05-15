This New Sony Wearable Air Conditioner Gets Even Cooler Than Earlier Models

When you think about wearable smart devices that aren't watches, your mind probably doesn't go to air conditioners. But that might change with the latest version of Sony's Reon Pocket line, the Pocket Pro Plus. This new model brings stronger cooling performance and a more stable fit than earlier models like the Reon Pocket 5.

If you've never seen one before, the Reon Pocket goes beneath your shirt collar and uses advanced thermoelectric technology to regulate your body temperature. It's called the Peltier effect, which works using an electrically cooled metal plate that sits against the skin near the base of the neck. Because of its connection to the body's circulatory system, cooling that area helps you feel the effects more easily compared to a neck fan.

The biggest upgrade with the Pro Plus is its cooling power. The new model delivers temperatures up to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the previous version. Other features include its two thermo-modules alternate intensity for more continuous cooling. Updated sensors now automatically adjust temperature based on your surrounding conditions and activity, as well. In addition to the "Smart Cool" mode, there's also a "Smart Warm" mode for when the weather changes.