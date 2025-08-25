Do Neck Fans Really Help You Stay Cool?

I live in the humid south, where our temperature index reaches over 100 degrees during the summer. Because I own some acreage, maintaining the property requires a significant investment of time outdoors, prompting me to try the Banzai Wearable, Rechargeable and Personal Cool Fan from Walmart and the SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan 360° Cooling Bladeless Personal Fan from Amazon.

The Banzai Cool Fan didn't work as well for me, because it uses two small fans on the front, attached to articulating arms. Essentially, I could only feel the breeze on parts of my face, and my beard would sometimes interfere with operation. After two seasons, this fan stopped working entirely, so I looked for something else to replace it. The SWEETFULL product on the other hand, provides airflow around my entire neck, which seems far more effective. It features three different speed settings, and I have yet to run out of battery after using it for several hours outdoors.

I found these products do help maintain some level of comfort even in sweltering conditions, reducing perspiration around my neck. However, these products aren't a substitute for taking frequent breaks in an air-conditioned environment, staying hydrated, or being cognizant of sunstroke symptoms. These fans won't provide cooling on the level of even compact budget-friendly air conditioners, they are merely moving air around the neck and face. You should still heed heat advisories and take common-sense precautions when outdoors in the summer.