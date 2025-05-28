How Does The Craftsman Misting Fan Work? (And How Long Will It Run For?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With summer approaching, so are the multitude of chores that come with the endless sunshine. Whether it's trimming unkempt hedges, keeping leaves away from your driveway, or making sure your tree branches don't land on pedestrians, you probably have a long list of things that need tools like trimmers, lawn mowers, blowers, and pole saws. Thankfully, Craftsman offers a lot of these outdoor yard tools that can help you keep your yard under control, as well as those that can keep you from suffering heatstroke while you're at it, like the V20 Cordless Misting Fan.

Powered by its 20V Max battery system, Craftsman's Misting Fan is a compact fan option that can easily keep you company for all your summer chores, as well as adventures. Measuring 15.3" x 13" x 13", it's about the length of three Coke cans stacked beside and on top of each other. Not to mention, it only weighs a little over 10 lbs or practically as heavy as a large watermelon, so you won't feel so bad asking your kid to carry it around for you. Depending on your preference, you can opt to just use it as a normal fan, but if you do decide to use the misting feature, you can have the option to do it via a garden hose adapter or mounted on a bucket top. Although it doesn't have oscillation capabilities, it does have a pivotable head. But, how long can it keep running?

