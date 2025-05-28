How Does The Craftsman Misting Fan Work? (And How Long Will It Run For?)
With summer approaching, so are the multitude of chores that come with the endless sunshine. Whether it's trimming unkempt hedges, keeping leaves away from your driveway, or making sure your tree branches don't land on pedestrians, you probably have a long list of things that need tools like trimmers, lawn mowers, blowers, and pole saws. Thankfully, Craftsman offers a lot of these outdoor yard tools that can help you keep your yard under control, as well as those that can keep you from suffering heatstroke while you're at it, like the V20 Cordless Misting Fan.
Powered by its 20V Max battery system, Craftsman's Misting Fan is a compact fan option that can easily keep you company for all your summer chores, as well as adventures. Measuring 15.3" x 13" x 13", it's about the length of three Coke cans stacked beside and on top of each other. Not to mention, it only weighs a little over 10 lbs or practically as heavy as a large watermelon, so you won't feel so bad asking your kid to carry it around for you. Depending on your preference, you can opt to just use it as a normal fan, but if you do decide to use the misting feature, you can have the option to do it via a garden hose adapter or mounted on a bucket top. Although it doesn't have oscillation capabilities, it does have a pivotable head. But, how long can it keep running?
How long can the Craftsman Misting Fan run?
According to the Craftsman website, its Misting Fan is rated to run up to 2.9 hours. However, it's important to know that while it's common to test for the lowest possible consumption pattern, Craftsman shares that its run time computation takes into consideration both options of drawing water. Anecdotally, many people who have bought the Craftsman Misting fan have actually mentioned that it lasts longer than the advertised time. In fact, one person even mentioned that they kept it on the whole night during a camping trip with no problems. This could be due to a variety of factors, including what settings you use, since it has 3 different settings for both fan speed and misting. With this, there's a chance you can get more hours out of your misting fan if you only use the lowest possible options for both.
Alternatively, if misting is not a big deal for you, the brand also sells a Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Fan using the same battery system, which is rated to last up to 24 hours on the lowest settings. But of course, one of the key advantages of buying the Craftsman Misting Fan is that you can conveniently swap its batteries out anytime. So, if you're planning to be out in the heat for a long time, you're also free to bring backup 20V Max batteries or even a charger to keep it going.
Is the Craftsman Misting Fan worth it?
Among major power tool brands, Craftsman tools are largely considered to be reliable, which makes it unsurprising that its Misting Fan is generally rated above 4.5 stars through online retailers. On Amazon, the Craftsman Misting Fan V20 without the battery system retails for $85.49 and has garnered a 4.5-star average rating from over a hundred reviewers. On the other hand, its $129 kit version also boasts an average of 4.6 stars from more than 40 people. In addition, although there are fewer reviewers on the official Craftsman website, its 29 buyers have all rated it an impressive 4.9 stars, with a large majority of reviewers (27 people) thinking it's worth recommending. Knowing this, feedback is largely positive.
Among the many things that people like about it are its lightweight frame, how conveniently it packs onto 5-gallon water buckets, and its long battery life. Additionally, several users have mentioned that the fan itself is pretty strong already, even without the misting function. Plus, because it comes in the classic Craftsman red color way, a user has even mentioned that its bright red color keeps them from accidentally leaving it behind during trips to the park. Some users have raised concerns about how loud it is and its lack of oscillation features. Not to mention, it doesn't have an option to be plugged into a normal socket, so you'll need to have the full charging kit on hand if you need more run time.