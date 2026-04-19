This New Dyson Fan Fits In Your Hand Or Around Your Neck (But Looks Pretty Weird)

Dyson is undoubtedly one of the major vacuum cleaner brands, but the company also makes what it calls Air Treatment systems, with heaters and purifiers among them. One of the most recent additions to the lineup is a versatile wearable fan, which could prove to be a very sought-after item this summer.

A first for the brand, the Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan comes in three different colors: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush. Launched on April 9 and already out of stock at the time of writing (though you can sign up to be notified when stock is available again on Dyson's product page), the relatively hefty $99 price tag hasn't stopped lots of people from snapping one up. An optional Charging Stand and Neck Dock are also available for the product, giving it utility whether you plan to place it on your desk as you work or hang it around your neck as you go about your day. The battery lasts for up to six hours.

The HushJet™ Mini Cool is very different from the portable whirling-blade fans you may have seen visitors snapping up on a hot day at places like Disney's Animal Kingdom. What really sets Dyson's hot new product apart is the HushJet™ technology mentioned in the name.