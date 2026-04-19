This New Dyson Fan Fits In Your Hand Or Around Your Neck (But Looks Pretty Weird)
Dyson is undoubtedly one of the major vacuum cleaner brands, but the company also makes what it calls Air Treatment systems, with heaters and purifiers among them. One of the most recent additions to the lineup is a versatile wearable fan, which could prove to be a very sought-after item this summer.
A first for the brand, the Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan comes in three different colors: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush. Launched on April 9 and already out of stock at the time of writing (though you can sign up to be notified when stock is available again on Dyson's product page), the relatively hefty $99 price tag hasn't stopped lots of people from snapping one up. An optional Charging Stand and Neck Dock are also available for the product, giving it utility whether you plan to place it on your desk as you work or hang it around your neck as you go about your day. The battery lasts for up to six hours.
The HushJet™ Mini Cool is very different from the portable whirling-blade fans you may have seen visitors snapping up on a hot day at places like Disney's Animal Kingdom. What really sets Dyson's hot new product apart is the HushJet™ technology mentioned in the name.
How Dyson's HushJet™ technology works
Users of portable fans often find that they're noisy, which can be a significant downside (for the user and others) when you're holding them close to your face. HushJet™, as the name suggests, aims to provide effective cooling as well as quiet operation. A Dyson press release marking the product's launch boasts, "with the HushJet™ nozzle, we've lowered frequencies, eliminated high-pitched whirring, and silenced the sound of whining motors."
The 212-gram HushJet™ Mini Cool can blast air at speeds as high as 55 mph, though Dyson adds that this is achievable only when the user is particularly close to the device's outlet and using its highest setting. Further versatility is afforded by the design of the head of the device, which can rotate a full 360 degrees. Users can also select from several different power settings, making it very easy to adapt to changing conditions on the fly. Powering all of this is a motor capable of speeds as high as 65,000 RPM.
This fan wraps up Dyson's HushJet™ technology into one of its smallest packages yet, but it's far from the first product to use it. The HushJet™ Compact Purifier is another prominent example, with Dyson explaining that "we took inspiration from the aviation industry, which uses hush kits to make loud jet engines quiet." That same principle is now available (when it's in stock at least) in a small fan you can hang from a lanyard. Whether it's a tempting proposition over a simpler, yet highly-rated USB-powered fan from Amazon this summer is for you to decide.