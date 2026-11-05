11 Foldable Finds From Lowe's That Are Great For Camping Trips
In our ever-connected world, there are few things as relaxing as taking a camping trip. Being able to switch off and enjoy some fresh air, the crackling of a fire, and some general peace and quiet can be incredibly energizing. The only stressful part of planning a getaway in nature is finding a way to pack all of your gear in the car. Trying to load in the family as well as a ton of rigid kit can turn into a genuine nightmare.
One of the best ways to reduce this stress is to go out and get yourself some nice and compact foldable equipment. Designed to take up much less space, these items can make the game of "Tetris" that you play with your trunk much easier. It also means a little more space for some creature comforts that otherwise wouldn't have made the cut.
A fantastic place to find some of these foldable items is Lowe's. It might be more well-known for its building supplies and tools, but the hardware store actually has a really solid catalog of outdoor kit.
Style Selections Polyester Black/Gray Camping Chair
A good folding chair is absolutely essential on any camping trip. While there are a lot of fancy options out there, sometimes something simple and affordable is the best option. Enter the folding camping chair by Style Selections. It is one of the more popular options at Lowe's, and it comes very highly recommended by customers who have bought it.
The fold-out chair features a steel frame and comes exclusively with black and gray weather resistant fabric. It does come with a carrying bag with a strap and a handle, and it only weighs around 7 pounds, meaning that it shouldn't be too hard to lug around. Style Selections claims that it has a weight rating of up to 225 pounds. You also get a built-in cup holder as well as a hanging mesh pouch for any other loose items you don't want to leave lying around.
As mentioned, this fold-out camping chair is among the best selling options at Lowe's. It has plenty of reviews from users at the time of writing this article, with a really strong overall rating. It is currently listed at a price of $24.98, and it is offered with a one-year warranty for some added peace of mind.
Outsunny Polyester 1-Person Screen Tent
Another camping essential is, obviously, a tent. At the end of a long day in nature, you need somewhere to rest your head. If you're partial to camping alone, then a practical option at Lowe's is Outsunny's 1-person tent. Its clever design keeps you up and off the ground. It comes with plenty of extras as well, making it a potentially useful all-in-one solution for your next outing. It's compact design is ideal for things like motorcycle camping, hiking, or hunting.
Inside the bag, you'll find your pop-up tent, a cot, a bedspread, an air mattress, and a foot pump. The cot goes on the ground with the tent on top, lifting you up off the ground, helping to keep you dry and away from any curious critters. Outsunny claims that the tent is made from heavy-duty, water-resistant materials, and that the aluminum frame of the cot is rated for up to 350 pounds.
The one-person tent is rated quite highly by those who have bought it from the Lowe's site, though it isn't quite as popular as some of the other entries on this list. The biggest complaint was that it was quite heavy, which is reasonable considering the carry weight of the whole kit sits at around 45 pounds. It currently lists for a price of $183.66.
GCI Outdoor Polyester Folding Camping Chair
If our previous camping chair recommendation was a little too simple for your liking, then this option from GCI might be more to your fancy. It might not fold to be quite as compact as some of the other options on this list, but the trade-off is that you get to sit in a more upscale chair when you're relaxing by the fire, all thanks to a pretty interesting design element.
The star of the show here is what GCI calls the Freestyle Rocker. You essentially get two spring-loaded shocks at the back of the chair, with one on either side. These allow you to smoothly rock back and forth. The drawback here is that instead of folding into a cylindrical carry bag, the GCI chair folds flat, with a handle on the back to carry it around. Other important things to note is that it comes with a built-in cupholder and has a carrying capacity of 250 pounds.
The GCI camping chair is quite a bit more expensive than your average camping chair, listing for a price of $90 on the Lowe's website. That being said, people who buy it are clearly quite happy with their purchase, with the chair having 2,163 reviews. Impressively, 85% of those reviews award the chair a five-star rating.
Style Selections Polyester Black Folding Camping Chair
Maybe both the chair options that we've provided are a little expensive for your taste, and you don't need your camping chair to come with any fancy features. If that does describe you, this popular Style Selections camping chair features a very palatable price tag.
In a lot of ways, this folding camping chair is similar to the other option from Style Selections that featured earlier in this list. It has a steel frame and weather resistant fabric, a built-in cupholder, and a weight capacity of 250 pounds. You also get a one-year warranty here. The key differences are that it is totally black and it lacks the mesh pouch on the side.
The biggest difference between this folding chair and the other chairs on this list is price. Style Selections' more basic offering lists for a price $16.98, which is impressively affordable. On the Lowe's website, the chair has plenty of positive reviews. The most common complaint in reviews note that the chair is a little narrow, but most people who have bought it have good things to say.
Emma + Oliver Mikki Black Portable Heated Reclining Stadium Chair
This one is a little different to your standard camping chair. Really, it is designed to be used at stadiums, but we think that it could equally make itself useful at a campsite, particularly when the weather is chilly. This chair by Emma + Oliver doesn't have legs and is instead meant to be put on top of something, like a cooler box, packing crate, or even the tailgate of your truck.
As well as folding flat, this heated stadium chair comes equipped with backpack straps for cases where you need to carry it especially far. When unfolded and locked into place, it offers six reclining positions, from 90 to 160 degrees. Heated camping chairs are great for outdoor adventures, so we appreciate that this chair also offers three-stage heating with a built-in safety timer. On the side, you will also find some pouches that can be used as cupholders. The brand claims that the chair will support up to 300 pounds. Emma + Oliver offer the chair in three different colors, giving you a choice of black, blue, or red.
The heated foldable chair is currently going for a price of $90.74, which is no more expensive than the top-end traditional fold-out camping chairs. This product isn't quite as popular as some of the other entries on this list, but it has been highly rated by those who have bought it.
Klymit Double V Inflatable Sleeping Pad
Finding a good inflatable mattress or sleeping pad is a harder task than it sounds. One of the most highly recommended options out there, especially if you're trying to keep your setup light and compact, is this sleeping pad from Klymit. It is a double sleeping pad that features a pretty unique design that the brand claims offers quite a lot of benefits, and an interesting method of inflating the pad that doesn't require a pump. It is a practical bit of camping gear worth buying from Lowe's.
The defining factor of any of Klymit's sleeping pads is the V-shaped design, which the brand claims maps to your body for better comfort. The shape of the pad is also meant to limit air movement when you move around on it, meaning that you shouldn't disturb your partner if you're prone to tossing and turning. While you can inflate it with a traditional pump, you can also use the stuff sack, connecting it to the valve, blowing into it gently, and then closing it and rolling the air into the sleeping pad.
Klymit's double sleeping pad has plenty of reviews on the Lowe's website. It is on the slightly pricier side, selling for $157.43, but customer reviews claim that it is worth the money, with it being particularly durable. A lot of customers also stated that they were really impressed with the unique inflation system, claiming that it works really well.
Coleman Instant Camping Tent
Even with plenty of practice, setting up a tent can ofttimes be one of the most frustrating parts about going camping. This is only made worse when you get to your campsite a little late or the weather turns right as you're starting to unload the car. However, this pop-up tent by Coleman comes with everything already fixed into place, making set-up a much quicker affair. It also doesn't come with the downsides associated with inflatable tents.
Coleman's instant camping tent is fairly clever, with the brand claiming that it should take you as little as 60 seconds to set your tent up once you've got it out of the bag. With telescoping poles pre-attached to the tent, all you really have to do is lift and lock the poles into place. Coleman says that the tent will sleep four, but they also say that it fits a standard queen-size air mattress. It comes with an integrated rainfly and is made from strong weather-resistant materials.
Coleman is a pretty well-known name in the camping world, even if you're not an enthusiast, which is why it is no surprise that this instant tent is pretty popular. It has tons of customer reviews, most of which rate the tent very highly. Some, however, have some complaints regarding waterproofing, even with the rainfly in place. You can pick up this tent from Lowe's for a price of $179.99.
Step2 Brown Folding Camping Chair
Back on the seating side of things is a simple yet versatile offering from Step2. Like the stadium chair featured earlier in this list, this folding camping chair doesn't have legs and is rather meant to be mounted to something like a cooler box. It comes in a number of different colors and styles, with there even being one shaped like a shell if you want to get a little whimsical.
This camping chair features a clamshell design, folding in on itself, with a handle making it easy to carry around. It has a lip on the end that helps add some extra support when you pop it on top of something like a cargo box or truck tailgate. It also has molded-in detailing underneath that allows it to essentially clip on the top of a standard 5-gallon bucket. Other important details include the fact that it only weighs 7.25 pounds, it comes with a three-year warranty, and it supports up to 300 pounds.
Overall, the chair has a solid rating, coming from a strong pool of user reviews. The only real concerns expressed by buyers were that the seats can get slippery when wet and can show signs of rust after prolonged water exposure. The fact that lists for a pretty reasonable $59.98 also helps make a strong case for this versatile chair.
Arrowhead Outdoor Portable Duo Camping Chair
Perhaps when you go on a camping trip, it tends to be more of a romantic getaway for you and your partner. If that's the case, maybe you don't want to be sitting apart from each other on your own separate camping chairs. Thankfully, there are quite a few loveseat-style camping chairs for two on the market now, such as this example from Arrowhead.
It folds out like a traditional camping chair, but at twice the width, with enough room for you and your loved one to cuddle up to one another. It features an arm rest on either side, meaning you each get a cup holder. On the end of the arm rest is a pretty neat little notch that is meant to hold your wine glass as well. The foldable love seat is pretty sturdy, and Arrowhead claims that it is designed to support up to 500 pounds.
This camping chair for two has strong reviews on the Lowe's website. Very impressively, 90% of reviewers awarded the chair five stars, with there being no one- or two-star reviews at the time of writing this article. It also isn't particularly expensive compared to some of the other camping chairs on this list, with Arrowhead listing it for $79.99 at Lowe's.
Happy Nappers Medium Pillow and Sleepy Sack
Getting your kids to settle in for sleep time is a pretty difficult task, especially when you're out in nature and doing a ton of exciting things. From the makers of the Snuggie, we can definitely see how Happy Nappers' sleeping mat could make things a little bit easier. Alongside Ozzy the Shark, the brand offers a ton of different characters and designs in two different sizes to suit the tastes of a range of different kids.
When folded up, the Happy Nappers Sleepy Sack is essentially a plush animal. Pull either side and it unfolds into a cozy little sleeping bag with a built-in pillow. Not only is this cute for the kids, but it means that the sleeping bag is compact and really easy to pack. There are toggles that should mean it should be fairly easy to lock back into place when it comes time to pack it away as well. Best of all, Happy Nappers says that its sleeping bags are machine washable.
Ozzy the shark is the most popular of the brand's sleeping sacks and is highly rated by those who have bought it. This particular option lists for $69.99, but prices range depending on the character and size you're looking for, starting at $55.99 and going up to $124.99. The rare complaint among the reviews references that taller children might struggle to fit, which is why the brand recommends opting for a bigger size than you think you need.
Ostrich Chaise Sunbathing Poolside Beach Chair
There are few things as satisfying as kicking back and relaxing on a poolside chaise lounge chair on a warm summer day. Who says that feeling has to be exclusive to pool days? Having a chair like this when you're soaking up the sun on a camping trip, especially if you happen to be lakeside is just as satisfying. Ostrich offers a pretty interesting option that folds flat and can easily fit in among your camping gear.
This lounger comes with some pretty neat features that set it apart from the competition. It can fold in on itself, becoming quite compact, and features a strap to make it easier to carry around. It also comes with a built-in pillow and arm slots. Flip the pillow and it has a hole for you to slot your head when you're lying on your stomach. For women who like to sunbathe on their stomachs, Ostrich also offers a breast cavity that expands and contracts to keep you comfortable.
The sunbathing chair doesn't have a massive number of reviews as of yet, but everyone who has bought it has awarded it a five-star rating. It currently lists for $154.48, which is pretty comparable to the other chaise lounge chairs on the Lowes website. If you're not convinced by the idea of a lounger on a camping trip, the brand does also offer a number of other outdoor chairs with similar thoughtful features for women.
Methodology
To bring you the best foldable camping finds from Lowes, we followed a set of relatively simple guidelines. The most obvious qualifiers were that the items included in the list had to be currently on sale at Lowes, fit the camping theme, and be able to fold to make packing for your outdoor adventures easier. To ensure that the items had a good reputation, they had to have a minimum of 25 reviews and an average rating of between four and five stars. In some cases, professional reviews were also consulted, with information being sourced from outlets such as Reader's Digest, The Toy Insider, GearLab, and Clever Hiker.