7 Practical Camping Gadgets You Can Get At Lowe's
Anyone even remotely serious about home improvement has likely shopped at Lowe's at least once in their life. This retail chain has expanded massively from its humble beginnings as a single retail store in North Carolina all the way back in 1921. More than a century later, Lowe's now has over 1,750 stores all over the United States, enjoying a whopping $86.3 billion haul in sales in 2025. While home improvement has always been a major priority of this retail chain, it has also branched out into other verticals to satisfy every need a modern American homeowner may have.
Camping is one of the most popular activities in the States, so it's easy to see why Lowe's caters to this section with a wide variety of products as well. However, not every camper wants to stick to utilitarian tools and portable amenities that don't make the most of modern technology. Dive around in Lowe's catalogue, and you'll find plenty of advanced gadgets that are perfect for your camping endeavors. From technologically powered multitools to convenient — and portable — sources of power, camping out in the wild will become a cinch with the kinds of practical camping gadgets that elevate your outdoor experience.
Black & Decker Square Auto-Lock Carabiner
Multi-tools are always recommended for people who want to camp out in the woods. Depending on what it brings to the table, such a one-size-fits-all tool can help you cut wood for campfires, set up tents, cut wires, open cans, and perform a wealth of useful actions. The Black & Decker Square Auto-Lock Carabiner is one such useful multi-tool that can either attach magnetically to a surface or be clipped onto your bag. It's extremely portable and comes with a screwdriver, bottle opener, and wrench. In emergencies, it can even serve as a convenient window breaker!
All of these functions are very useful in their own right, but what makes this multi-tool a practical camping gadget is the inclusion of a bright, chip-on-board (CoB) light that reaches a max brightness of 500 lumens. This makes it a must-have tool at night when you need illumination to carry out basic tasks or navigate tricky terrain. The light can either be totally white, take on a warm hue, or be totally red, depending on your requirement. It boasts a total battery life of three hours and comes with a charging cable, as well. Don't worry about this multi-tool's fragility — a durable aluminum body should protect it from falls, while the IP44 rating means that using it in rainy or dusty conditions shouldn't be a huge cause for concern. The best part? This multitool unlocks all these benefits at a remarkably affordable price of $9.98.
Thermacell E55 E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Most people pack a bunch of mosquito-repelling creams and sprays to shoo away those pesky bloodsuckers when out in the wild. However, regardless of whether you use chemical or natural repellents, slathering your skin with them is inconvenient. Instead of having to deal with a slimy, sticky feeling all over your body throughout your camping trip, a mosquito-warding gadget that emits a long-lasting repellent all around you can be a viable alternative.
The Thermacell E55 E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is a must-have gadget for anyone seeking out a parasite-free camping trip. It's totally odorless and provides a protection zone of 20 feet around the device, although it takes around 15 minutes after being turned on for it to reach its full efficiency. On a full battery, this device lasts for around five and a half hours, which is okay but nothing to write home about. Make sure to carry its charger around if you want 24/7 protection from those pesky mosquitoes.
Like many other portable camping gadgets, carrying around the Thermacell E55 won't be particularly challenging in the slightest thanks to its compact nature. While the device comes with a 12-hour refill, 40-hour refills are also available; this upgraded size refill may come in handy if you plan to use this device for a camping trip that lasts multiple days. This can be a bit costly, however — for $95.55, you're getting two of these bad boys, but each 40-hour refill will also set you back around $20 apiece. The repellent is also DEET-free, so people with sensitive skin will have fewer worries about being in close proximity to this device.
Craftsman V20 Chainsaw
You might not think of chainsaws as anything but a massive, unwieldy contraption and the very antithesis of a practical camping gadget, but the Craftsman V20 Chainsaw proves that these power tools can be compact and effective in equal measure. This cordless chainsaw could fit in well on any camping trip when you need to cut some lumber for a fire, clear out a camping site, or remove any fallen trees blocking your way.
It offers high levels of convenience and portability with a width of just over three feet and a weight of 7.9 pounds. A 2Ah battery powers this device's 20-volt motor, letting it make as many as 85 cuts on a single charge, though cutting through thick logs is very taxing without a larger battery. Thankfully, this $159 chainsaw — $129 on sale at the time of writing — also comes with a V20 Li-ion charger to help it reach full power in no time.
It helps that this tool comes with all the features you'd expect from a modern chainsaw. The saw is automatically oiled to ensure smooth functioning — just fill up the oil box from time to time if you don't want the blades to jam. In terms of safety, there are two things to keep in mind. Firstly, chain tension can only be managed with external tools. Secondly, this Craftsman model lacks a chain brake, so make sure you know exactly what you're doing when you activate the chainsaw.
EcoFlow Solar Panel
If you're planning to carry a bunch of rechargeable gadgets on a camping trip that spans multiple days, then it's very important to carry a portable power source around that can give these tools the juice they need to function properly. Sure, you can use your RV as a portable power source, but not everyone has this privilege — not to mention the fact that you don't want your vehicle's battery to die out because you were too lenient about plugging in multiple devices at once to charge. This is why a foldable camping gadget like a solar panel can be such a useful addition to your collection. The $299.99 EcoFlow Solar Panel is perfect in this regard.
It boasts a total capacity of 110 watts, with the four folding panels converting up to 23 percent of absorbed sunlight into power. Don't worry about cloudy conditions ruining this efficiency, since the EcoFlow Solar Panel is still very competent in less-than-ideal weather and can be kept out to reach a decent level of charge.
Speaking of adverse weather, an IP68 rating means that you won't have to worry about a sudden thunderstorm completely ruining your solar panel. The composite, rugged construction of this gadget also helps it handle rough handling and less-than-ideal conditions, to the point where some may consider this to be overkill for the average camper. A weight of just over 13 pounds makes it trivial to carry around, and the inclusion of universal MC4 connectors means that this solar panel is compatible with pretty much any device you may own.
Kobalt 2-Mode LED Headlamp
Having a portable light source is always useful when camping, but things may get inconvenient if you constantly have to keep an arm free to hold a flashlight when trying to set up a camping space, organizing stuff, or carrying out any other activity at night. People who want both hands to be totally free without having to stumble around in the dark will find the Kobalt 2-Mode LED Headlamp to be a very useful camping gadget that you can use year-round once you buy it for $22.98. It uses two AA batteries to power the light, which is great for people who don't want to be stuck in pitch-black darkness while they patiently recharge a light's battery.
As the name suggests, this headlamp has two modes of operation. On low, this headlamp projects a 105-lumen light and can chug along for six hours on two fresh batteries. This battery life is slashed by half in high mode, but this is a sacrifice most people are willing to make for a light with a brightness of 210 lumens that can illuminate a distance of up to 30 meters. If you want a wider beam range, this light can be adjusted by up to 90 degrees. Don't worry about fiddling with this product on your forehead — this light source actually works like a neckband of sorts, making it easier to wear and operate. The ABS nylon blend material used for this device's construction makes it usable in the rain, although that doesn't mean you should dip it in a pool of water to test the limits of its resistance.
Ego Power+ Nexus Portable Power Station
At $1,099 — which is slashed down by $200 on sale at the time of writing — the Ego Power+ Nexus Portable Power Station is easily the most expensive device on this list by quite some margin. Don't let the name fool you, either — with a weight of 62.33 pounds, it's also a very heavy power source that may require more than just one pair of hands to carry from one place to another.
Given all these inconveniences, what makes this portable power station just as viable as the EcoFlow Solar Panel we've discussed? Well for starters, you don't have to rely on an uninterrupted flow of sunlight to power your devices. Instead, it can hold up to four 56-volt Ego Power+ batteries. Charge them up at home and then bring this device on your camping trip to power your phones, induction stoves, portable coolers, lights, and anything else that fits the bill.
If you already have a bunch of Ego Power+ tools, then you'll be glad to know that the batteries operating these appliances will also slot in comfortably into the Nexus Portable Power Station. It runs fairly quietly — a boon for anyone who hates the noise generated by gas-powered generators — and comes equipped with a bright LCD screen that conveys all the details you need, ranging from overall charge capacity to the time required to recharge batteries when the power station is plugged in. For greater functionality, you can also use the Ego Connect app to download firmware updates for this power station — yes, really — and also control individual outlets, turning them on or off at your behest.
Coast EAL22 Camping Lantern
LED lanterns are a must-have for any camping trip, providing an additional level of convenience that makes your outdoor adventures easier to manage. In this regard, the $39.98 Coast EAL22 Camping Lantern will do a good job of illuminating your surroundings. You can run this lantern on low, medium, or high brightness, with the device including a flashing red mode in case you need to transmit a quick SOS to your camping buddies. Light temperature can also be set to warm or cool, based on your preference.
On low settings, the brightness is restricted to 95 lumens, but the lantern can run for a whopping 263 hours, which is great for people who hate swapping out batteries all the time. Medium and high settings unlock brightness levels of 640 and 1,250 lumens, but the lantern's runtime is whittled down drastically to 17 hours and nine hours, respectively. The IP54 dust and water-resistance rating lets you use this lantern in thunderstorms or extremely windy conditions without risking any serious damage. With a polycarbonate dome and a nylon body, you can rest assured that this lantern's sturdy build quality will also protect it from any fall damage. While this device can run on regular alkaline batteries, you can buy some ZX1010 rechargeable batteries for a sustainable solution to keep this lantern powered for a long, long time.
Methodology
All of these camping gadgets are present on Lowe's website and fulfill a wide array of requirements. To ensure that only the best-quality products are recommended, all of them have a minimum rating of 4.2 stars from hundreds — if not thousands — of reviews.