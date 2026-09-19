7 Practical Camping Gadgets You Can Get At Lowe's

Most people pack a bunch of mosquito-repelling creams and sprays to shoo away those pesky bloodsuckers when out in the wild. However, regardless of whether you use chemical or natural repellents, slathering your skin with them is inconvenient. Instead of having to deal with a slimy, sticky feeling all over your body throughout your camping trip, a mosquito-warding gadget that emits a long-lasting repellent all around you can be a viable alternative.

The Thermacell E55 E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is a must-have gadget for anyone seeking out a parasite-free camping trip. It's totally odorless and provides a protection zone of 20 feet around the device, although it takes around 15 minutes after being turned on for it to reach its full efficiency. On a full battery, this device lasts for around five and a half hours, which is okay but nothing to write home about. Make sure to carry its charger around if you want 24/7 protection from those pesky mosquitoes.

Like many other portable camping gadgets, carrying around the Thermacell E55 won't be particularly challenging in the slightest thanks to its compact nature. While the device comes with a 12-hour refill, 40-hour refills are also available; this upgraded size refill may come in handy if you plan to use this device for a camping trip that lasts multiple days. This can be a bit costly, however — for $95.55, you're getting two of these bad boys, but each 40-hour refill will also set you back around $20 apiece. The repellent is also DEET-free, so people with sensitive skin will have fewer worries about being in close proximity to this device.