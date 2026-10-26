Sleeping On Air: Are Inflatable Camping Tents The Way Of The Future?

One very real advantage of the Nomis One is how quick it is to set up and take back down. The tent is composed of a large inflatable mattress which attaches to the inflatable upper portion of the tent via a zipper. These are inflated with either a hand pump, or an electric pump. Two telescoping horizontal bars are then inserted to provide tension. All together, this part of the process takes about 10 minutes, and if you just want to sleep on the ground, all that's left is to tie the Nomis One down and toss your sleeping bag in.

Mounting the tent on top of a car is also fairly quick and easy, but has a few caveats. I recommend making sure you have compatible T-slot rails to use with the Nomis One if you intend on using it as a rooftop tent.

Having these compatible T-slot rails to work with is absolutely essential in your ability to quickly and easily mount/dismount it from your vehicle. The alternative is strapping the tent directly to roof rails using webbing, which requires an extra amount of time and labor whenever you setup or takedown the tent. Some roof racks (such as that found on a 2017 Subaru Outback) may not work well without the purchase of additional hardware to support the tent.

Finally, taking down the tent requires a lot of work to get the air out, and you've got to fold it just right to get it back in the bag. It's also very difficult — and inadvisable — to put it on/off a car and to fold it up correctly without at least two people.