This Ultra-Rugged Tent Was Made To Resist Hurricane-Strength Winds – Here's How It Works

Experienced campers armed with the best equipment probably aren't going to be phased by a bit of rain or wind, but even the most dedicated outdoorspeople will sometimes have to concede that it's just not the right conditions for camping. Take a hurricane or hurricane-strength winds, for instance. If conditions like that are bearing down on you, staying in a tent for the weekend in the vicinity is going to potentially be incredibly dangerous and all but impossible from a practical point of view. This isn't to say, though, that there aren't especially resilient tents that are designed especially for extreme conditions.

You might expect a canvas tent to simply be ripped from the pegs binding it to the ground and whipped away into the air in such conditions, and many might. However, there are certain models that are designed to resist so much more. An expedition to a remote region with extreme conditions is going to require something a little more than your average motorcycle camping trip, which is why the likes of the mighty MAVERICKS tent were created. This model, in particular, is described by creator Heimplanet as having a "special geodesic structure is designed for wind speeds of up to 180 km/h." Critically, this doesn't mean that it can withstand any hurricane-force winds. The geodesic structure also plays a vital role in the tent's resistance, as it helps prevent weather damage by distributing the external force acting on the tent equally. This is why geodesic structures are, in a broader sense, so resilient. Here's how hurricane wind strengths are measured, and what this means for the MAVERICK tent's capabilities.