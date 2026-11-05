5 Kitchen Gadgets And Appliances That Help Me Eat Healthy Every Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As I approach my thirties, I've realized how important it is to eat healthy and exercise to stay fit. While the latter is pretty much straightforward — I've hired a trainer at the local gym — the former is where I faced most issues. Eating healthy means cooking all your meals at home, using high-calorie ingredients in limited quantities, and making sure all important macros are a part of every meal. While it sounds easy on paper, it's anything but. Moreover, eating out isn't an option, since most restaurants use high amounts of oil, butter, and other such ingredients to add flavor to the food, which means you won't be able to stick to your calorie intake goal. Of course, salads are an option, but I despise raw food and would rather have something cooked.

This is when I made the firm decision to cook all three meals by myself at home. While I had a fair bit of experience in cooking, I was looking for ways to make the process simpler and quicker, especially since I work for eight hours a day and also have other chores to attend to. Thankfully, I found a bunch of gadgets and appliances that made the process a lot easier and more enjoyable. From oven substitutes that let me cook my favorite protein without a drop of oil to smart scales that allow me to measure macros and store them for future reference, here are some kitchen essentials I use to help me eat healthy every single day.