The Pros And Cons Of Using The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer

The Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Air Fryer stands out for its compact size and glass build. It provides another option to traditional, more bulky kitchen appliances that can take up too much kitchen space. The Crispi scores high marks for its design, performance, and overall value: More than 2,100 customer reviews on Amazon give it an average rating of 4.6 stars. However, this portable air fryer does come with trade-offs. Because of its size, it focuses on smaller meals.

You will also have to closely monitor cooking times due to the lack of a built-in display. Some owners on Amazon voiced concerns over its build quality, fragility of the glass containers, and it being PFAS-free, which means that it doesn't contain any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

All in all, the Ninja Crispi's aim is to provide a quick and convenient way to cook modest portions at home or while travelling, including some limitations that may not be suitable for everyone. Consumers who are looking for a new air fryer that won't take up loads of counter space, cooks meals fast, and cleans up in a jiffy will have to decide if the pros ultimately outweigh the cons with this air fryer.