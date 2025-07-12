The Pros And Cons Of Using The Ninja Crispi Air Fryer
The Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Air Fryer stands out for its compact size and glass build. It provides another option to traditional, more bulky kitchen appliances that can take up too much kitchen space. The Crispi scores high marks for its design, performance, and overall value: More than 2,100 customer reviews on Amazon give it an average rating of 4.6 stars. However, this portable air fryer does come with trade-offs. Because of its size, it focuses on smaller meals.
You will also have to closely monitor cooking times due to the lack of a built-in display. Some owners on Amazon voiced concerns over its build quality, fragility of the glass containers, and it being PFAS-free, which means that it doesn't contain any per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
All in all, the Ninja Crispi's aim is to provide a quick and convenient way to cook modest portions at home or while travelling, including some limitations that may not be suitable for everyone. Consumers who are looking for a new air fryer that won't take up loads of counter space, cooks meals fast, and cleans up in a jiffy will have to decide if the pros ultimately outweigh the cons with this air fryer.
Features that could make the Ninja Crispi appealing
Ninja offers four functions for their Crispi model: Bake, Air Fry, Rescrisp, and a Max Crisp setting, which makes foods like chicken extra crunchy. Despite its smaller size, it can still handle a four-pound chicken and prepare meals in around seven minutes. The unit's Borosilicate glass containers are built to be strong and thermally shock resistant, transitioning directly from freezer to fryer with no problem. Nano-ceramic coating further simplifies cleaning, and heat-safe feet protect kitchen surfaces without requiring additional trivets.
The Max Crisp mode works by utilizing its highest heat setting and circulating air rapidly with minimal oil needed. This feature offers a good selling point to potential buyers who want that deep-fried bite while cutting down on fat. The Crispi can also cook wet battered foods, like homemade tempura and mozzarella sticks, as long as you use the proper breading technique outlined in its FAQs. Following these instructions prevents the powerful fan from blowing off the coating and opens the door to crispier dishes that other major air fryer brands might have more trouble managing.
Considerations and limitations before purchasing the Crispi
For buyers planning to prepare large meals, the Ninja Crispi's size might be restrictive. It's primarily designed for single or smaller households, which may not be practical for larger families. Not having a digital display or preheat timer means users will need to manually track time and temperature. This could be a potential deal breaker for some because the major benefit to owning an air fryer is its set-and-forget quality.
Additionally, some reviews highlight mixed feelings about the glass containers. While visually distinctive and sleek, they can be susceptible to damage, like cracking and even exploding. A few owners note that the unit they received was missing functions or simply didn't work. "My biggest gripe is that the main missing cooking feature is Max Crisp," one Amazon reviewer wrote. Other reviews complained about not receiving all of the containers that are supposed to come with the air fryer. These aspects are important to weigh when deciding if this air fryer aligns with your kitchen habits and expectations.
The Ninja Crispi brings notable advantages for those with limited kitchen space or a preference for fast, straightforward cooking. It's compact footprint and versatility is likely best suited for singles, couples, or anyone living in smaller apartments, RVs, or shared housing where counter space and easy portability matter most. Its 4-in-1 functionality, rapid cooking times, and easy cleaning make for a more efficient cooking routine, especially for smaller servings. However, the lack of automation and modest capacity means it may not be the right choice for everyone.